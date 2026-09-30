Party leaders continue appeal to voters as Quebec election campaign enters 35th day

Quebec leaders continue campaign ahead of election
Quebec leaders continue campaign ahead of election
People cast ballots on the second day of advance voting, ahead of provincial elections, in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The leaders of Quebec's main political parties are continuing to appeal to voters with less than a week to go in the provincial election campaign.

The Coalition Avenir Québec, the Quebec Liberal Party, the Parti Québécois, Québec solidaire and the Quebec Conservatives are all expecting to win seats in the election.

Élections Québec said Tuesday that nearly a quarter of all eligible voters had cast their ballots in advance polls.

Immigration has dominated much of the campaign, and was a flashpoint for the Coalition Avenir Québec and the Conservatives on Tuesday.

Both parties also promised to reduce the number of temporary immigrants and asylum seekers admitted in the province.

The PQ has made the same pledges.

Quebecers go to the polls on Oct. 5. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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