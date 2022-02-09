Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Quebec & Ontario COVID-19 Rules Have Been The Harshest — The Prairies'... Less So (GRAPHS)

This graph compares the provinces' responses to the pandemic.

Senior Editor
Quebec & Ontario COVID-19 Rules Have Been The Harshest — The Prairies'... Less So (GRAPHS)
Bank of Canada

Lockdown. Reopening. Higher case counts. Longer lockdown. Slow reopening. Mini lockdown. Slow return to normal life (?). An online graph by the Bank of Canada puts the trajectory of pandemic restrictions into perspective.

The graph illustrates the severity of health measures and messaging in each Canadian province since January 2020. The Bank of Canada used what's called a COVID-19 stringency index to compile it, assigning values to publicly available rules and information campaigns. It does not measure the effect of these measures on the contagion.

The central bank says tracking the provinces' response to the pandemic "is important for understanding the impact of the pandemic on Canada's economy."

Bank of Canada

Ontario and Quebec had the most intense reaction to the disease over the course of the pandemic, the bank says. But restrictions in all provinces generally followed the same path, spiking during the first lockdown in spring 2020 before subsiding in the summer months, peaking again in early 2021, easing slightly, increasing between April and May 2021, and then dropping dramatically until the arrival of the Omicron wave in December 2021.

Now, those lines on the graph are poised for further downward motion as some provinces, including Quebec, begin to abandon some of the most restrictive COVID-19 measures in hopes of reaching a "more normal life."

The interactive Bank of Canada graph allows users to isolate information for individual provinces and compare the severity of their health rules and information campaigns, as well as narrow the timeframe to view COVID-19 stringency index values for particular months.

From Your Site Articles

Most Quebecers Oppose The Trucker 'Freedom Convoy,' A Study Says

A majority of Quebecers think the convoy represents a small, selfish minority, the Leger survey says.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

The trucker convoy, also known as the Freedom Convoy, is ongoing in Ottawa and had a satellite event last weekend in Quebec City — and many folks are fed up. In a recent Leger survey, a majority of Quebec respondents expressed opposition to the trucker convoy protests, which claim to be against Canada's vaccine mandates and public health measures.

The survey, which polled a total of 1,546 Canadian adults from February 4 to 6, asked participants whether they support or oppose "the message the trucker convoy [...] protests are conveying of no vaccine mandates and less public health measures" — and a total of 62% of Quebecers opposed.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Quebec Vaccine Passport & Mask Mandate Will Last Until 'At Least' Mid-March

According to Health Minister Dubé.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The government announced a big COVID-19 strategy shift on February 8. After years of combatting the spread of infections with a series of lockdowns and at-times severe restrictions, Premier François Legault said we now have to start learning to live with the COVID-19 virus.

He presented a reopening plan that will see some COVID-19 rules gradually fade away through March 14, after which, according to the premier, the bulk of restrictions would be gone and Quebecers would return to a "more normal life." The Quebec vaccine passport and mask-wearing policies, however, might persist beyond then.

Keep ReadingShow less

Here's The Quebec Reopening Plan In Detail – Get Ready To Party (Or Hide)

March 14 is going to be a BIG day in Quebec.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Normal life is knocking on our doors. During a press conference on February 8, Premier François Legault announced the Quebec reopening plan in major detail. From now until March 14, COVID-19 rules in the province will continue to loosen up every week.

So, mark your calendar for the following dates if you've been patiently waiting for life to start feeling just a little bit more like it did back in 2019.

Keep ReadingShow less