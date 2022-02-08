Trending Topics

Many Quebec COVID-19 Restrictions Will End March 14 As Legault Seeks Return To 'Normal'

It's time we "learn to live with virus," Legault said.

Associate Editor
François Legault | Facebook

During a February 8 press conference, Premier François Legault announced further updates to Quebec's deconfinement plan — and beyond the reopening of bars and lifting of private gathering restrictions was the more dramatic announcement that core restrictions will end by March 14. Some kind of end might be officially near, folks!

As of March 14, restaurants, large theatres, bars, karaoke halls and places of worship will be able to reopen at full capacity, giving us a glimpse of what life was like pre-pandemic.

During the Tuesday conference, Legault said that "after March 14, almost all restrictions will be lifted. We're taking a calculated risk to learn to live with the virus."

This is the first time Legault has referenced a specific date regarding the lifting of all core restrictions — something we've all been waiting for, even if not through this exact scenario.

The premier urged residents to get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, declaring it to be the "best way to live with the virus."

Until now, the government had only offered gradual reopenings spread across weeks, with no longer-term plan. Quebec restaurants reopened at 50% capacity on January 31. Theatres and concert halls followed on February 7, and gyms and spas will reopen on February 14.

Public health and government officials had initially resisted calls to present a full reopening calendar, citing high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. But the government has been under increased pressure to give the public some clarity.

On Sunday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante suggested a comprehensive reopening plan was crucial for the survival of the city's entertainment and tourism industries. She said the provincial government's "vagueness" was "intolerable."

"Montreal is a city rich in events: tours, festivals, conventions and large-scale shows," the mayor wrote on Facebook. "For it to remain so, event organizers must have clear directions from the Quebec government and Public Health in order to plan for the full reopening of their activities."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

