Quebec Plans To Cap Increases To 8 Major Government Fees Through 2026
There'd be a cap on Hydro-Québec rate increases, too.
The CAQ has introduced a bill to cap increases to select Quebec government fees at 3%, meaning that even if the inflation rate is higher than 3%, the fees won't keep pace.
The measure is poised to pass in the National Assembly given the party's majority.
The bill, tabled on December 1, would place a cap on increases to the following eight fees, among others:
- Quebec national park admission,
- hunting and fishing permit fees,
- driver's license and vehicle registration fees,
- university tuition fees,
- fees for public electric vehicle charging stations,
- parking fees at public health and social services facilities,
- fees for Quebec selection applications for immigrants,
- fee for government-subsidized child care.
The projected cost of the measure is $1.1 billion. It's one part of the CAQ's proposed "Bouclier anti-inflation" (Anti-Inflation Shield), which also includes the $400 to $600 payments going out to Quebecers in December.
More price increase caps are on the way, too.
\u201cJ\u2019ai pr\u00e9sent\u00e9 ce matin le projet de loi 1 visant \u00e0 limiter l\u2019indexation de plusieurs tarifs gouvernementaux touchant les citoyens. C\u2019est une mesure importante de notre \ud83d\udee1\ufe0f anti-inflation que nous souhaitons concr\u00e9tiser rapidement pour prot\u00e9ger le pouvoir d\u2019achat des Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois.\u201d— Eric Girard (@Eric Girard) 1669915497
A second bill, tabled on December 2, would set a 3% limit on increases to Hydro-Québec rates. In a press release, the office of the Minister of Finance Eric Girard said the government is also eyeing restrictions to certain fee increases for small businesses.
In separate statements, Girard and Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon trumpeted the measures as a way to help Quebecers deal with rising costs.