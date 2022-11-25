Quebecers Are About To Get Paid Up To $600 — Here’s Who Qualifies & How Much You’re Getting
Between $400 and $600 one-time payments will be distributed.
On October 26, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that the provincial government would be moving forward with its plan to send inflation payments of between $400 and $600 to millions of Quebecers — and some residents could receive the one-time payment as soon as the first week of December.
In a November 25 press release, Revenu Québec said it anticipates sending out the first of the one-time payments by "early December."
The government said the agency is "currently finalizing preparations."
Here's everything you need to know about getting your money.
How much will the Quebec inflation cheques be?
Per the Quebec government, those with a net income of $50,000 or less in 2021 will receive a one-time payment of $600, while those who had a net income between $50,000 and $100,000 will receive a minimum of $400.
Quebecers who made between $100,000 and $104,000 will receive something between $400 and $0. Anyone who made over $104,000 will get nothing.
How do I get the one-time Quebec inflation payment?
Those worried about filling out forms and dealing with paperwork can rest assured that no additional steps are necessary to obtain the one-time financial assistance... so long as you're up to date on your tax filings.
Revenu Québec will automatically send the payment via direct deposit or cheque to those who filed their 2021 tax return.
Taxpayers who did not file their 2021 income tax return have until June 30, 2023, to do so and still benefit from the measure.
When will I get my Quebec inflation cheque?
Although the Quebec government has not released any specific dates, Revenu Québec is currently "finalizing preparation to make the payments" and expects to distribute them by "early December."
Who is eligible for the Quebec inflation cheque?
Over 6.5 million taxpayers are expected to receive the one-time payment. In order to be eligible, Quebecers must have been 18 years old and living in Quebec on December 31, 2021. They must also have been a citizen of Canada, permanent resident or non-citizen temporary resident who had been in Canada for the previous 18 months.
Inflation cheques will go out to all eligible individuals who filed their 2021 income tax return and had less than $105,000 in net income.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.