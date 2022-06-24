Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

What Quebec Politicians Are Saying About The U.S. Supreme Court Decision On Roe v. Wade

The court has abolished the federal right to abortion in the U.S.

Senior Editor
U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. Right: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. Right: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Valérie Plante | Facebook

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday released a decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion first established by its landmark 1973 decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. According to the New York Times, 13 states could now move to ban abortion and 14 more could further restrict it.

The decision Friday received quick condemnation from Quebec politicians.

Here's what they're saying.

This article will be updated as more figures release statements.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

"I am outraged by the reversal of Roe v. Wade and stand in solidarity with all American women who see their right to control their own bodies being violated.

"This decision is an unacceptable step backwards.

"Let's denounce it with strength and vigour, here and elsewhere."

Parti libéral du Québec Leader Dominique Anglade

"An unspeakable step backwards. A dark day for women and their rights and freedoms. We must continue to fight for our daughters to have more rights than us, not less."

Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest & Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy

"My heart goes out to American women who see their right to abortion threatened today. In Quebec, we will never let this right be questioned."

Premier François Legault

"Sad step backward for women's rights and freedoms."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly

Minister of International Relations and the Francophonie Nadine Girault

"Today, my thoughts are with our neighbours... It is inconceivable to take such a step backwards, after the many struggles we have led for women's rights."

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...