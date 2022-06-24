What Quebec Politicians Are Saying About The U.S. Supreme Court Decision On Roe v. Wade
The court has abolished the federal right to abortion in the U.S.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday released a decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion first established by its landmark 1973 decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. According to the New York Times, 13 states could now move to ban abortion and 14 more could further restrict it.
The decision Friday received quick condemnation from Quebec politicians.
Here's what they're saying.
This article will be updated as more figures release statements.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante
\u201cJe suis outr\u00e9e par le renversement de l\u2019arr\u00eat Roe vs Wade, et solidaire de toutes les Am\u00e9ricaines qui voient leur droit de disposer de leur corps \u00eatre bafou\u00e9.\n\nCette d\u00e9cision est un recul inacceptable. \n\nD\u00e9non\u00e7ons-la avec force et vigueur, ici comme ailleurs. \n\n#RoeVsWade #polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1656082967
"I am outraged by the reversal of Roe v. Wade and stand in solidarity with all American women who see their right to control their own bodies being violated.
"This decision is an unacceptable step backwards.
"Let's denounce it with strength and vigour, here and elsewhere."
Parti libéral du Québec Leader Dominique Anglade
\u201cRecul sans nom. Jour sombre pour les femmes et leurs droits et libert\u00e9s. On doit continuer de se battre pour que nos filles aient toujours plus de droits que nous, pas moins. #polqc https://t.co/oDIy3qtojU\u201d— Dominique Anglade (@Dominique Anglade) 1656082883
"An unspeakable step backwards. A dark day for women and their rights and freedoms. We must continue to fight for our daughters to have more rights than us, not less."
Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest & Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy
\u201cJe suis de tout c\u0153ur avec les femmes am\u00e9ricaines qui voient leur droit \u00e0 l\u2019avortement menac\u00e9 aujourd\u2019hui. Au Qu\u00e9bec, on ne laissera jamais ce droit \u00eatre remis en question.\u201d— Isabelle Charest (@Isabelle Charest) 1656081492
"My heart goes out to American women who see their right to abortion threatened today. In Quebec, we will never let this right be questioned."
Premier François Legault
\u201cTriste recul pour les droits et libert\u00e9s des femmes.\u201d— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1656085770
"Sad step backward for women's rights and freedoms."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
\u201cNo government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1656085899
Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly
\u201cToday is dark day for women around the world.\n\nThis reversal of decades of hard fought gains will endanger the lives of women across the United States and jeopardize further rights.\n\nWe must remember that no country is immune: Your voice matters. Your vote matters.\u201d— M\u00e9lanie Joly (@M\u00e9lanie Joly) 1656087571
Minister of International Relations and the Francophonie Nadine Girault
\u201cAujourd\u2019hui, j\u2019ai une pens\u00e9e pour nos voisines\u2026 Il est inconcevable de faire un tel recul, apr\u00e8s les nombreuses luttes que nous avons men\u00e9es pour les droits des femmes.\n#roevswade\u201d— Nadine Girault (@Nadine Girault) 1656084163
"Today, my thoughts are with our neighbours... It is inconceivable to take such a step backwards, after the many struggles we have led for women's rights."