The U.S. Supreme Court Draft Opinion On Abortion Has Led Canadian Leaders To Speak Out
Politicians representing Montreal are condemning the opinion and vowing to protect the right to abortion.
News of a draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision which guaranteed a federal right to abortion, has sent shockwaves throughout the country. Their impact is also crossing the border into Canada. Montreal leaders at all levels of government have taken to social media to denounce any possible ban on abortion.
In a May 4 tweet, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante added her "voice to those of all American women who demand that their right to control their own bodies be respected."
"Limiting women's rights is unacceptable," she wrote. "Let's not take a step backwards."
Je joins ma voix \u00e0 celle de toutes les Am\u00e9ricaines qui exigent que leur droit de disposer de leur corps soit respect\u00e9.\n\nLimiter les droits des femmes est inacceptable. Ne tol\u00e9rons aucun recul. \n\n#RoeVsWade #polmtl— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1651671338
"Today, just south of our border, the women who stand up have fewer rights than yesterday," Dominque Anglade, leader of the Quebec Liberal Party and MNA from the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne, wrote on Tuesday.
"What is happening is an unprecedented setback for women's rights and freedoms. It must be condemned without reservation."
Ce qui est train de se produire est un recul sans nom en mati\u00e8res de droits et libert\u00e9s des femmes. Il faut condamner sans r\u00e9serve. #polqc— Dominique Anglade (@Dominique Anglade) 1651575545
It's worth noting that the leaked draft opinion published by Politico isn't actually a ruling — more like a snapshot of debate within the court on a particular case that touches on the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. In a statement, the U.S. Supreme Court explained that "justices circulate draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the Court's confidential deliberative work."
"Although the document described in [...] reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."
For now, abortion is still legal nationwide in the U.S.
But that's not stopping American and Canadian leaders from speaking out and organizing to protect abortion access.
Les fanatiques antiavortement ne sont pas \u00ab pro-vie \u00bb. Ce qui les motive, c'est le contr\u00f4le de la vie des femmes. \n\nRestons sur nos gardes. \nNe leur c\u00e9dons pas un seul pouce.— Manon Mass\u00e9 (@Manon Mass\u00e9) 1651591067
Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé, MNA from Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques, called on followers to "not give an inch" to "anti-abortion fanatics," who, she charged, aren't motivated by any "pro-life" sentiment, but by a "control of women's lives."
Anglade and Massé have both called on all Quebec provincial parties to preclude anti-abortionists from running as candidates in the upcoming election.
Federal leaders are speaking out too.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, MP from Papineau, said his government will "never back down from protecting and promoting women's rights in Canada and around the world." It's unclear what role Canada could take in advocating for the right to abortion for Americans specifically.
The right to choose is a woman\u2019s right and a woman\u2019s right alone. Every woman in Canada has a right to a safe and legal abortion. We\u2019ll never back down from protecting and promoting women\u2019s rights in Canada and around the world.— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1651597331
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, MP from Ahuntsic-Cartierville, echoed Trudeau's statement but also targeted Canadian Conservative Party leaders, who she accused of courting anti-abortionists.
A woman\u2019s right to choose is hers alone. These are rights that our mothers & grandmothers fought for\u2014 rights that our government will continue to uphold.\n\nHowever the silence from the Conservatives is deafening. All parties must work together to ensure the protection of women.— M\u00e9lanie Joly (@M\u00e9lanie Joly) 1651605034
"Even in Canada, we can't take for granted the right to abortion," Joly told reporters on Tuesday.
"Currently, there's a Conservative leadership [...] that's trying to get the anti-choice vote."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.