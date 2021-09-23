quebec jobs
Money

Quebec Salaries Are Forecast To Increase In 2022 & Here's Where They Could Go Up The Most

"The wage forecast for Quebec is at its highest level since 2013."

Quebec Salaries Are Forecast To Increase In 2022 & Here's Where They Could Go Up The Most
sebastien cordat | Unsplash

Companies are planning to increase Quebec salaries by an average of 2.9% in 2022, according to survey data released by the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés.

"The wage forecast for Quebec is at its highest level since 2013," Order Executive Director Manon Poirier said in a statement.

Poirier explained that "the labour shortage and a more robust economy" likely "explain these higher-than-usual increases."

Not all sectors are planning salary increases of 2.9%, however.

The Order says the public administration; arts, entertainment and recreation; and health care sectors have lower projected salary increases: 2.3%, 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

The biggest projected increases are in information and communication technology and finance and insurance: 3.4% and 3.3%.

The survey included input from 800 companies in Quebec, according to the Order.

From Your Site Articles