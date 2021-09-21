Canada's Secret Service Is Hiring Montreal Students For 2022 & It Pays Up To $27.73/Hour
The 2021-2022 school year has been underway for a few weeks now, but it's never too early to start thinking about next semester. If you're going to be in need of a co-op placement, internship or student job, the Canadian secret service aka the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring Montrealers for 2022 — and you don't have to be James Bond to apply.
CSIS has open job opportunities for students in various fields, including business/commerce, computer science, engineering, political/social sciences and more.
The CSIS student jobs are available in different cities across Canada, including Montreal. More specifically, jobs located in Montreal are in the following fields: business and administration, science and technology, policy and governance and analysis.
Work terms range from four to 16 months and hourly salary varies by level.
For example, if you're a CEGEP student and this is your first work term, you'll make $15.40 an hour. If you're a graduate student in your fourth work term, you'll make $27.73 an hour.
"Applications are required early to provide sufficient time for students to obtain the highest level of security clearance in Canada," according to CSIS.
Applicants must actually go through an assessment process to obtain "enhanced top secret" security clearance. These steps include a security interview and polygraph test as well as credit and financial verifications.
CSIS says "drug use is an important factor considered in your reliability and suitability assessment during the selection process" and advises applicants not to use drugs from the time they submit their application.
It also asks for discretion through the process.
"Do not discuss your application with others (including on social media) besides your partner, or close family members - who should also be reminded about the need to be discreet," CSIS says.
CSIS Student Jobs
Salary: $15.40/hour to $27.73/hour depending on your level
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Business, engineering, poli-sci and other students with an interest in working for Canada's intelligence agency. You should be prepared to undergo a thorough assessment so you can get "enhanced top secret" security clearance.
