A Quebec Resort Chairlift Is Transforming Into A 6-km Suspended Mountainside Light Show
The experience takes an hour to complete.⛰️✨
A first-of-its-kind flying light show is coming to a seaside Quebec mountain this summer. The Massif de Charlevoix ski resort is transforming its chairlift into a six-kilometre immersive spectacle of sound and colour.
"Like a grand carousel ride," the activity web page reads, "the luminous, sensory and emotional experience will consist of passengers flying over the mountain under the starry sky." Organizers call it "a unique way to admire the splendours of the site, between sky, land and sea."
MTL Blog sister publication Narcity Québec reports the activity, from the walk to the chair lift, the ride up and the ride down the mountain, will take about one hour total.
A rendering of the Vol de l’Oiseau mécanique light show at Le Massif de Charlevoix.Le Massif de Charlevoix
The experience, dubbed Le Vol de l’Oiseau mécanique, is scheduled to launch in late June and conclude the season at the beginning of September. Three daily departure times are available on the Massif de Charlevoix website:
- 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. from June 23 to July 24,
- 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from July 26 to August 14,
- and 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. from August 16 to September 4.
Tickets are $39.50 for adults, $29 for teenagers under 18, $19.75 for children between seven and 12, and free for children under six. Get a summary of the details below.
Massif de Charlevoix Chairlift Light Show
Price:
- $39.50 for adults
- $29 for teenagers under 18
- $19.75 for children between seven and 12
- free for children under six
Where: 185, chemin du Massif, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC
When: June 23 to September 4