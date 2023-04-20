Montreal's Lachine Canal Will Host Free Film Noir Movie Screenings Again This Summer

Filmn Noir au Canal 2022.

Film Noir au Canal, a celebration of cult-hit, hard-boiled crime movies, is coming back to the southern bank of Montreal's Lachine Canal this summer. The event draws thousands of film noir enthusiasts — and others just looking for a fun summer evening activity — every year.

The festival's seventh edition will return to Square Saint-Patrick at the corner of rues Wellington and Saint-Patrick every Sunday between July 16 and August 20, 2023. Screenings begin at dusk. Rained-out screenings will take place a day later, on Monday.

Musicians and film noir aficionados will set the mood with performances and presentations before each event.

Organizers say they've recruited a "team of cinephiles" to curate its so-far-secret lineup of movies this year. Past features have included Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window and Marcel Carné's Les enfants du paradise. The festival concludes with a neo-noir movie screening. In 2022, it was Martin Scorsese's The Departed.

Film Noir au Canal will only reveal the title for each screening on social media the week before the event.

Film Noir au Canal 2023

Film Noir au Canal 2023 poster designed by Annie St-Amant.

Price: Free

Where: Square Saint-Patrick (at the corner of rues Wellington and Saint-Patrick)

When:

  • Sundays between July 16 and August 20, 2023
  • Screenings begin at dusk
  • Rained-out screenings take place the following Monday

