A New OASIS Immersion Show Is Coming To Montreal & It'll Be Like Stepping Into A Movie
Virtual Van Gogh is out, story time is in.
Montreal's sensorial gallery in the Palais des Congrès is turning virtual reality storytelling into a walk-through movie. OASIS Immersion is will replace its popular Van Gogh exhibit with transformed, a showcase of eight films originally designed for VR headsets.
Each story is based on a real-life event, focusing on an instance of courage or empathy. You'll be able to take in each piece while immersed in the light of its projection.
The project is a first in the realm of VR — content made for headsets usually remains small-scale and immersive for your eyes only. The new OASIS Immersion show will make it immersive for your whole body. Unlike VR, which can often be a solitary experience, transformed is one that's meant to be shared.
The massive, enveloping projections come to life in three parts. Over the course of 80 minutes, viewers are asked to see the world through the eyes of various protagonists. The narratives are moving and organizers say whoever comes to see them will be more open to alternate perspectives.
"Transformed offers visitors the opportunity to collectively experience touching and impactful works… and [leave] better able to see through the eyes of others," said OASIS Immersion Director Ruby-Maude Rioux.
Pre-sale tickets are available for the show, which opens on January 19, 2023. Students pay $27, while regular tickets go for $35 (with fees). Showings play Thursday through Sunday starting at noon and run through 9:20 p.m.
For a taste of what to expect, check out the trailer below. Your last chance to catch Van Gogh: Distortion is December 31.
Transformé
When: opens January 19, 2023
Where: Palais des Congrès, 1001, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Cost: $35 regular ticket, $27 student ticket