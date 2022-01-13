Trending Topics

News
covid-10 quebec

Quebec's Curfew Is Reportedly Going To Be Lifted Soon

Legault is expected to announce this news during press conference later today.

Manjurul Haque | Dreamstime

Some exciting news is expected to be announced today. According to various sources, Premier François Legault will reportedly tell the public that the government is lifting Quebec's curfew as of next Monday.

The curfew was reimposed starting Friday, December 31, when it became mandatory for Quebecers not on a list of exemptions to have to be in their homes from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

If the reports La Presse and TVA Nouvelles end up being true, which we'll find out during Legault's press conference later today, the curfew this time around will have been much shorter than the first one, which lasted over four months.

During a tweet on Wednesday evening, Legault shared some news about the province's school situation. "The public health department is in favour of opening primary and secondary schools next Monday, as planned. CEGEPs and universities will also be able to return in person."

On Tuesday during a press conference, the premier announced unvaccinated Quebecers over the age of 18 will soon be charged a "significant" fee if they refuse to get vaccinated. "All adults in Quebec who don’t accept to go get at least a first dose during the upcoming weeks will have a 'bill' to pay because there are consequences on our health network."

This announcement did not come without critiques, including one from the group Médecins québécois pour le régime public that deemed this financial penalty for not getting vaccinated unacceptable.

Legault's conference is happening at 3 p.m. Thursday evening, so stay tuned for more potential news!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

