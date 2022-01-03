Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

An Open Letter Slams Quebec's Curfew & Says It Could Have Grim Consequences

"Will the government continue to put Quebec in a box apart from the rest of Canada every winter by banning the free movement of people in the evening and at night?"

An Open Letter Slams Quebec's Curfew & Says It Could Have Grim Consequences
Jado66 | Dreamstime

Quebec's second curfew could have grim consequences, according to a group of 13 professors, researchers and professionals. In an open letter published on December 30, 2021, the group takes aim at the Quebec government's decision to impose new restrictions on nighttime travel.

The 13 individuals hold positions at McGill, UQAM, Université de Montréal, New York University (NYU), Université Saint-Paul, the Association québécoise pour la promotion de la santé des personnes utilisatrices de drogues (AQPSUD), the Association des juristes progressistes (AJP) and the Ligue des droits et libertés.

They say they decided to speak out against the new curfew in light of the "difficult, even traumatic" effects of the first one, which lasted over four months, from January to May 2021.

"It seems that after 21 months of health crisis, the Legault government is still caught in its inability to plan, foresee, prevent, mitigate," the letter reads.

While the letter authors agree that the rapid spread of infections calls for "greater precautions in social life," they charge that the curfew only serves to threaten Quebecers' health while giving the impression that the government is taking action to respond to the public health threat.

They suggest that instead, the imposition of a curfew "erodes" the public's "support for effective health measures."

The authors further question the effectiveness of a curfew; 93% of Omicron wave outbreaks as of December 15, they say, occurred in schools, daycares and workplaces.

"Since the Legault government has done almost nothing to address ventilation and general air quality in these settings," they wrote, "it is not surprising that they have become hotbeds for the spread of the airborne virus as the fall of 2021 unfolds."

The comments echo those of opposition leader Dominique Anglade, whose office published her own response shortly after Premier François Legault announced the new curfew.

Saying she was "flabbergasted" by the decision, Anglade criticized the Legault government for not working to expand rapid test availability and acting more quickly to install new air filtration systems in the province's schools.

"The measures announced by François Legault are an admission of failure in his management of the pandemic and proof that he has lost control," Anglade concluded.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec Is Reporting Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases & 165 More Hospitalizations

In the last 24 hours.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Happy Monday — Quebec just reported 15,293 new daily COVID-19 cases.

Every day from December 28, 2021, to January 1, 2022, the province continuously beat the previous day's record of new cases reported. On January 1, the province recorded the highest number we've seen since the start of the pandemic, reporting 17,122 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Curfew Has 15 Exemptions

The government's website lists walking your dog as one of the exceptions.

Steve Jolicoeur | Dreamstime

Quebec curfew is officially back on and the rules around who is and isn't allowed out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. can get a little confusing.

Luckily, the Government of Quebec's website clearly lays out 15 exemptions to the curfew. If you don't meet any of these criteria and you're outside during the seven hours we're not supposed to be, you could face a fine of $1,000 to $6,000.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Reported Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases On Sunday & The Majority Are Double Vaxxed

All Quebecers 18+ will be able to book a third dose appointment by the end of January.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

For the last five days of 2021, Quebec broke its daily COVID-19 case count record day after day. On January 1, the province recorded the highest number we've seen since the start of the pandemic, reporting 17,122 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Luckily, the data for January 2 finally broke that record-breaking streak. In the last 24 hours, Quebec reported 15,845 new cases.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal's Anti-Curfew Protest On Saturday Resulted In 57 Fines And One Arrest (VIDEOS)

Fines range from $1,000 to $6,000.

Jado66 | Dreamstime

As of December 31, Quebec's curfew has been back in effect, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. And it seems as though some people aren't happy with the government's reimposition of this measure, which is what led to Montreal's anti-curfew protest on Saturday night.

According to Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Comtois, this protest resulted in "an arrest under the Criminal Code for assaulting a police officer," and "57 tickets for not respecting the curfew" were issued.

Keep Reading Show less