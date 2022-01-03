Quebec's Curfew Has 15 Exemptions
The government's website lists walking your dog as one of the exceptions.
Quebec curfew is officially back on and the rules around who is and isn't allowed out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. can get a little confusing.
Luckily, the Government of Quebec's website clearly lays out 15 exemptions to the curfew. If you don't meet any of these criteria and you're outside during the seven hours we're not supposed to be, you could face a fine of $1,000 to $6,000.
Here are the exemptions to Quebec's curfew:
- "A person whose presence is required at the person’s place of work or who is transporting goods needed for the ongoing activities of the person’s enterprise.
- A person who is going to a pharmacy to obtain medication or pharmaceutical, hygienic or sanitary products.
- A person who must go to or return from a hospital, a clinic, or a dentist’s or optometrist’s office.
- A person who has to go to or return from a vaccination clinic.
- A person who must visit a sick or injured parent.
- A student who must participate in a face-to-face evening class or go to a laboratory in a recognized school.
- A parent who must accompany his or her children to the home of the other parent who has custody of them.
- A person who, for final travel to the person’s destination, must take an inter-regional or inter-provincial bus, a train, a plane or a boat providing ferry service on the Matane–Baie-Comeau–Godbout, d'Harrington Harbour–Chevery, rivière Saint‑Augustin or île d’Entrée–Cap-aux-Meules route, or a maritime service to Île‑de‑la‑Madeleine, île d’Anticosti or the Lower North Shore operated by the Société des traversiers du Québec.
- A person who must go out so that his dog can do its business, within a radius of no more than one kilometre from the person’s place of residence or temporary residence.
- A person who must travel in order to comply with a court judgment, to respond to a summons to appear before a court, or to exercise custody or access rights as a parent.
- A person who must accompany another person unable to drive to a medical appointment or an other essential service.
- A parent who must accompany a sick child to the hospital.
- A person travelling to give blood under the supervision of Héma-Québec.
- A parent who must accompany an adolescent to his work.
- Homeless people."
Over the weekend, there was much confusion over whether or not walking your dog after 10 p.m. was allowed this time around. According to what was stated on the provincial government's website on January 3, the answer is yes — walking your dog near your home during curfew hours is permitted.
During a recent press conference, Premier François Legault said the curfew was necessary because while "the majority of Quebecers respect the [health] measures, [...] there's a minority that does not respect the measures." He further claimed that it would be impossible for police to enforce a curfew that only applied to the unvaccinated.
"It's a measure that's extreme because the situation is extreme," he continued, promising that as the current wave of COVID-19 infections dies down, the curfew will be the first rule lifted.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.