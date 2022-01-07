Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

1st-Dose Appointments Increased 300% After Quebec's SAQ & SQDC Vaxx Passport Announcement

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted about the spike in COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

1st-Dose Appointments Increased 300% After Quebec's SAQ & SQDC Vaxx Passport Announcement
Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Appointments to get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec are spiking, according to a tweet from Health Minister Christian Dubé, following the announcement that the province's liquor and cannabis stores will start requiring vaccination passports.

"In just a few days, the appointments for the 1st dose went from 1.5K per day to over 6K yesterday," Dubé tweeted on Friday. "Thank you to everyone who decided to get vaccinated. It is not too late to receive your 1st dose. Protect yourself."

Dubé did not explicitly note the connection between the increase in appointments and the impending vaccine passport requirement at the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC). However, the quadruple increase he pointed out would have occurred on the same day as the announcement.

Upon making the announcement, Dubé had said, "I hope this will be an additional incentive for some to go get their first dose."

Meanwhile, the SAQ and SQDC unions are seeking added security in case of "aggressive behaviour" and crowds once the vaccine passport comes into effect at their stores.

On January 7, Quebec reported 16,176 new cases of COVID-19, which officials have warned is an undercount. There were officially over 2,000 people in hospital due to the virus — the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Eighty-four percent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data.

Quebec also moved up the dates for third-dose appointment sign-up, which means all Quebecers aged 18 and older should be able to book an appointment by January 17.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

SAQ & SQDC Unions Want Protection From A Hypothetical Unvaccinated, Drug-Starved Horde

The unions cite "security and staffing issues."

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

As SAQ and SQDC employees brace themselves for the vaccine passport rule taking effect on January 18, their unions are raising concerns about "security and staffing issues."

"For us, given that this new measure may cause frustration or even lead to aggressive behaviour among some customers, we must ensure that operations take place in a calm manner and to do this, we ask that there be security guards in all branches as of January 18," Lisa Courtemanche, president of the SEMB-SAQ-CSN, said in a statement.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are The Highest They've Been During The Pandemic

See the latest numbers.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

According to the latest COVID-19 report in Quebec, there were officially over 2,000 people in hospital due to the virus as of January 6.

With 180 additional hospitalizations, the province tallied a total of 2,133 people in hospital. 22 more people were sent to intensive care, for a total of 229. In addition, 27 people were pronounced dead.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Going To Ask You To Self-Report COVID-19 Test Results

Since not everyone can get a PCR test anymore.

MTL Blog

As the fifth COVID-19 wave pummels Quebec, the province has decided to limit PCR tests to just a few priority groups. High demand for tests amid skyrocketing numbers of infections, officials said, was overwhelming testing sites. As a result, the general population has to rely on those rapid at-home tests available at pharmacies.

Now, the province is building a platform for Quebecers to self-report their results.

Keep Reading Show less

This Montreal Restaurant Will Give You Free Coffee If You Get Off Your Ass & Go For A Walk

You can also get free Cacio e Pepe! 🍝

@barbaravin_ | Instagram

We're all in need of a little extra fresh air right now and one Montreal restaurant has found a way to motivate us into getting it.

"For your mental health," BarBara is offering free coffee to anyone who can prove that they've walked at least five kilometres that day, and there are free candles and Cacio e Pepe waiting for people who have moved their legs even more than that.

Keep Reading Show less