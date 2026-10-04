Quicksketch of Québec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal
Ruba Ghazal is wrapping up her first campaign as spokesperson for Québec solidaire, which she helped found in 2006. The party has a male and female spokesperson instead of a leader, but has chosen Ghazal to become premier if the party forms government.
Age: 48
Birthplace: Beirut, Lebanon
Early years: Ghazal was born to a Palestinian family in Lebanon. She immigrated to Quebec when she was 10 years old.
Before politics: Ghazal worked in environmental management for manufacturing companies including Bombardier and Church & Dwight. When she was elected for Québec solidaire, she was director of health, security and environment for American glass-manufacturing company O-I.
Education: Ghazal studied business administration at HEC Montréal for her bachelor’s degree, which she obtained in 2000. In 2003, she got a master’s degree in environment at the Université de Sherbrooke.
Family: Ruba Ghazal is in a relationship with actor Hubert Proulx.
Political record: Ghazal was a founding member of Québec solidaire in 2006. She was elected in the Montreal riding of Mercier in 2018.
She became co-spokesperson of the party on Nov. 16, 2024, when she was the only candidate in the race to replace Émilise Lessard-Therrien, who resigned months after replacing Manon Massé in the role.
Ghazal became the party’s parliamentary leader on March 21, 2025, after her co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, resigned. She is going into the elections alongside Sol Zanetti, who replaced Nadeau-Dubois.
Riding: Mercier, in Montreal
Quote: "Our independence project should not depend on the Trumps of the world. This is the new normal, and we don't know who will replace Trump."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.
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