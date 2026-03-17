These 16 Quebec billionaires are among the richest people in the world in 2026
They have a combined net worth of $60 billion.
Forbes recently released this year's World's Billionaires list, and Quebec made quite the impression.
A total of 16 residents made the cut, with a combined net worth of $60 billion, built across industries ranging from convenience stores and dairy to telecom and entertainment.
It's been a record-breaking year for the billionaire class overall. A total of 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors, and heirs made the 2026 list — 400 more than in 2025 — with a combined net worth of $20.1 trillion, up $4 trillion from last year. The U.S. leads with 989 billionaires, followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 610, and India with 229. Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 1, 2026 to calculate the rankings.
For context, here's who's sitting at the very top of the global list right now:
- Elon Musk — $839 billion (Tesla, SpaceX)
- Larry Page — $257 billion (Google)
- Sergey Brin — $237 billion (Google)
- Jeff Bezos — $224 billion (Amazon)
- Mark Zuckerberg — $222 billion (Facebook)
- Larry Ellison — $190 billion (Oracle)
- Bernard Arnault & family — $171 billion (LVMH)
- Jensen Huang — $154 billion (Semiconductors)
- Warren Buffett — $149 billion (Berkshire Hathaway)
- Amancio Ortega — $148 billion (Zara)
Meanwhile, Quebec's billionaires may not be in Musk's stratosphere, but the following 16 people have more money than any of us would know what to do with.
Réal Plourde Net worth: $1.4 billion | Global rank: 2,712th
Guy Laliberté Net worth: $1.7 billion | Global rank: 2,386th
Serge Godin Net worth: $2.1 billion | Global rank: 1,982nd
Richard Fortin Net worth: $2.1 billion | Global rank: 1,982nd
Charles Bronfman Net worth: $2.5 billion | Global rank: 1,676th
Robert G. Miller Net worth: $2.6 billion | Global rank: 1,611th
Stephan Crétier Net worth: $2.7 billion | Global rank: 1,560th
Sharon Azrieli Net worth: $2.9 billion | Global rank: 1,440th
Naomi Azrieli Net worth: $2.9 billion | Global rank: 1,440th
Pierre Karl Péladeau Net worth: $3.4 billion | Global rank: 1,251st
Jacques D'Amours Net worth: $3.7 billion | Global rank: 1,163rd
Jean Coutu family Net worth: $3.7 billion | Global rank: 1,163rd
Lawrence Stroll Net worth: $3.8 billion | Global rank: 1,137th
Ryan Cohen Net worth: $5 billion | Global rank: 852nd
Emanuele Saputo and the Saputo family Net worth: $6.4 billion | Global rank: 653rd
Alain Bouchard Net worth: $7.9 billion | Global rank: 461st
Several of the Quebecers on Forbes' list also appeared on Maclean's 2025 Rich List — here's a breakdown of how Quebec's seven wealthiest families built their fortunes.