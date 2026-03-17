These 16 Quebec billionaires are among the richest people in the world in 2026

They have a combined net worth of $60 billion.

Lawrence Stroll. Right: Pierre Karl Péladeau.

A total of 16 residents made the cut, with a combined net worth of $60 billion.

Kristin Greenwood| Dreamstime, Pierre Karl Péladeau | Faceboko
Senior Writer

Forbes recently released this year's World's Billionaires list, and Quebec made quite the impression.

A total of 16 residents made the cut, with a combined net worth of $60 billion, built across industries ranging from convenience stores and dairy to telecom and entertainment.

It's been a record-breaking year for the billionaire class overall. A total of 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors, and heirs made the 2026 list — 400 more than in 2025 — with a combined net worth of $20.1 trillion, up $4 trillion from last year. The U.S. leads with 989 billionaires, followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 610, and India with 229. Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 1, 2026 to calculate the rankings.

For context, here's who's sitting at the very top of the global list right now:

  1. Elon Musk — $839 billion (Tesla, SpaceX)
  2. Larry Page — $257 billion (Google)
  3. Sergey Brin — $237 billion (Google)
  4. Jeff Bezos — $224 billion (Amazon)
  5. Mark Zuckerberg — $222 billion (Facebook)
  6. Larry Ellison — $190 billion (Oracle)
  7. Bernard Arnault & family — $171 billion (LVMH)
  8. Jensen Huang — $154 billion (Semiconductors)
  9. Warren Buffett — $149 billion (Berkshire Hathaway)
  10. Amancio Ortega — $148 billion (Zara)

Meanwhile, Quebec's billionaires may not be in Musk's stratosphere, but the following 16 people have more money than any of us would know what to do with.

Réal Plourde Net worth: $1.4 billion | Global rank: 2,712th

Guy Laliberté Net worth: $1.7 billion | Global rank: 2,386th

Serge Godin Net worth: $2.1 billion | Global rank: 1,982nd

Richard Fortin Net worth: $2.1 billion | Global rank: 1,982nd

Charles Bronfman Net worth: $2.5 billion | Global rank: 1,676th

Robert G. Miller Net worth: $2.6 billion | Global rank: 1,611th

Stephan Crétier Net worth: $2.7 billion | Global rank: 1,560th

Sharon Azrieli Net worth: $2.9 billion | Global rank: 1,440th

Naomi Azrieli Net worth: $2.9 billion | Global rank: 1,440th

Pierre Karl Péladeau Net worth: $3.4 billion | Global rank: 1,251st

Jacques D'Amours Net worth: $3.7 billion | Global rank: 1,163rd

Jean Coutu family Net worth: $3.7 billion | Global rank: 1,163rd

Lawrence Stroll Net worth: $3.8 billion | Global rank: 1,137th

Ryan Cohen Net worth: $5 billion | Global rank: 852nd

Emanuele Saputo and the Saputo family Net worth: $6.4 billion | Global rank: 653rd

Alain Bouchard Net worth: $7.9 billion | Global rank: 461st

Several of the Quebecers on Forbes' list also appeared on Maclean's 2025 Rich List — here's a breakdown of how Quebec's seven wealthiest families built their fortunes.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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