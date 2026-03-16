5 remote and hybrid jobs in Quebec right now that pay between $75K and $145K a year
No office, no problem!
If you've been quietly refreshing Montreal job boards hoping to find something that pays well and doesn't require pants, this one's for you.
Remote and hybrid work isn't going anywhere, and right now, there are some genuinely solid opportunities in Quebec offering salaries between $75,000 and $145,000 a year. From finance directors and operations leads to partnerships roles and sales positions, the range is wider than you'd expect.
One heads-up before you dive in: one listing below involves frequent client visits around Montreal, so it's more mobile than truly remote. We've flagged it. Also, these are not student jobs and a certain level of experience is required.
With that said, here's what's out there.
Chief of Operations, Regional Business Development — Biron Groupe Santé
Salary: $87,000 to $120,000/year
Biron Groupe Santé is looking for an operations leader to manage human, financial, and operational resources across its territory. The role is primarily remote with occasional visits to the Brossard head office, and involves overseeing daily team operations, contributing to business development, and tracking performance indicators.
Perks include a retirement plan, full group insurance, a wellness program, and an annual reimbursement for a sports activity or ergonomic home office equipment. A university degree in business administration is required, along with two to four years of operations management experience. A background in healthcare is a significant asset.
Director of Finance and Administration — Consortium de coopération des entreprises collectives
Salary: $100,000 to $131,000/year
The Consortium is a solidarity cooperative that pools professional services for cooperatives, mutuals, and non-profits across Quebec. Its Director of Finance and Administration reports directly to executive management and handles everything from financial statements and budget oversight to Board of Directors prep and team leadership.
The position is 100% remote or hybrid, depending on your preference, ideally based in Quebec City or Montreal. Seven years of finance and accounting experience required, with at least three in personnel management. CPA membership is an asset.
Director of Philanthropic Development, Marketing and Communications — Fondation du Grand Montréal
Salary: $100,000 to $145,000/year
The highest salary on this list. The Fondation du Grand Montréal is Quebec's largest community foundation — one of the ten largest in Canada — with half a billion dollars in assets under management. Founded in 1999, the FGM works toward a Montreal free of poverty and discrimination, and its next director of philanthropic development, marketing, and communications will sit on the executive committee and help shape that mission directly.
The role covers a lot of ground: building and executing fundraising strategies, managing donor relationships, overseeing marketing and communications, and representing the foundation at business networking events. The work environment is primarily francophone, so strong French is essential — English too.
The position is a mix of remote and in-person at a downtown Montreal office. Perks include four weeks of vacation, flexible and summer hours, and a group insurance and RRSP program. At least ten years of experience in business development or philanthropic work required, with five of those in a leadership role. Applications are open until March 20, 2026 — so if this one interests you, don't sit on it. Apply by sending your CV to rh@fgmtl.org.
Account Manager — The Sales Factory
Salary: $80,000 to $125,000/year
The Sales Factory is a Toronto-based B2B sales prospecting company hiring a remote account manager open to candidates anywhere in Canada.
The role involves leading a team of business development reps, managing client relationships, and hitting sales targets. Three to five years of experience in business development or account management required. Full medical coverage and flexible hours included. Quebec-based applicants should confirm any provincial specifics directly with the employer before applying.
Sales Representative, Heat Pumps — HydroSolution
Salary: From $75,000/year
Worth flagging: while HydroSolution lists this as a hybrid role with a maximum of one office day per week, the job involves frequent in-person visits to clients across greater Montreal. It's more field-based than remote.
The pay starts at $75,000 with a monthly bonus program, plus group insurance, a collective RRSP, paid vacation from year one, and telemedicine. Three years of B2B sales experience required; HVAC or heat pump knowledge is an asset. Bilingualism in French and English is required.
Job listings are subject to change. Confirm details directly with the employer before applying.