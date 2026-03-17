Over 25,000 Tim Hortons cups were just recalled in Canada and you could be owed money
Tim's already received 28 reports of incidents in Canada, including one confirmed burn injury.
If you're a Tim Hortons fan who picked up one of their limited merch drops earlier this year, there's something you need to know.
Health Canada has issued a recall for a popular Tim Hortons mug sold across Canada, and if you bought one, you could be entitled to a full refund.
The product in question is the Tim Hortons Pink and White Colour Changing Donut Mug, a 16-oz white ceramic mug featuring a pink interior and handle, with a chocolate donut design on both sides that reveals one of four different patterns when you pour a warm liquid inside. Cute concept — but there's a serious problem with it.
Recalled Tim Hortons mugs.Health Canada
According to Health Canada, the mug may crack or even shatter during use when filled with hot liquid, posing a real burn hazard. For a product literally designed to hold hot coffee, that's a pretty significant flaw. As of March 10, Tim Hortons' parent company had already received 28 reports of incidents in Canada, including one confirmed burn injury.
Just over 25,040 units were sold in Canada between January and February 2026, available at Tim Hortons restaurant locations across the country and online through Timshop.ca. The recall was officially published by Health Canada on March 16.
If you have one of these mugs at home, stop using it immediately. You can return it to any Tim Hortons restaurant location by April 22, 2026, for a full refund. Returns may still be accepted after that date as well. If you bought yours online through Timshop.ca, you'll want to contact Support@timshop.ca directly to sort out your refund. For any other questions, Tim Hortons' support page is available at timhortons.ca/support.
One more thing worth flagging: under Canada's Consumer Product Safety Act, recalled products cannot be resold, given away, or redistributed. So if you were thinking about listing it on Facebook Marketplace, think again.
If you've experienced an incident related to this mug, Health Canada encourages you to report it using the consumer product incident report form on their website.
You can read the entire recall notice here.