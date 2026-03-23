Montreal's weather for the rest of March is looking a lot more like winter than spring
Is Mother Nature mad at us?
We officially entered spring a few days ago, but Montreal's still waiting for the weather to catch up.
If you enjoyed the recent ice storm and late-season snowfall over the weekend, you're going to love what this week has in store. According to MétéoMédia, snow is in the forecast almost every single day through the end of the month, with a messy mid-week stretch worth keeping an eye on.
Starting today, scattered flurries are possible through the afternoon and into the evening with temps around 1°C, before things cool down to -2°C by evening and -9°C overnight. Wind chill makes that overnight feel closer to -14.
Tuesday is the quietest day of the bunch. A mainly sunny morning at -9°C warms to 1°C in the afternoon, though the wind picks up toward evening with gusts around 41 km/h.
Wednesday is where the week starts to go sideways. The morning is a mix of sun and clouds at -4°C, but wet snow moves in by the afternoon, around 3°C. Scattered flurries arrive in the evening with about 1cm expected, and overnight freezing rain mixes in with a precipitation probability sitting at 80%.
Thursday looks like the worst of it. The day starts with mixed precipitation at 0°C, transitions to light rain in the afternoon, then heavier rain in the evening with around 10mm on the way. Temps fall back to -4°C overnight with freezing rain possible, so Friday morning could be slippery.
Friday is cold and blustery but mostly clear. A mix of sun and clouds in the morning at -6°C gives way to mainly sunny skies in the afternoon at -3°C, with wind gusts reaching 35 km/h. It drops to -12°C overnight, feeling like -16.
The weekend stays cold but manageable. Saturday morning sits at -11°C before the afternoon recovers to -2°C with some sun. A few flurries are possible through the evening and overnight. Sunday follows a similar script, mainly sunny at -6°C in the morning before warming to 1°C in the afternoon, with flurries popping up on and off through the evening.
Next week starts cold with flurries lingering into Monday morning before a mix of sun and clouds takes over. Tuesday is actually one of the nicer days in the whole stretch, mainly sunny with a high of -1°C and light winds, though a few flurries return overnight with up to 3cm possible.
Wednesday, April 1 offers a brief reprieve with a mild 3°C afternoon and some sunny breaks. Rain showers move in by evening. Then overnight, MétéoMédia is calling for 1-3cm of snow.
Looking ahead at what's in store for us, it looks like April didn't get the memo either.