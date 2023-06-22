Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day: What’s Open & Closed In Montreal On Quebec’s Fête Nationale
It's going to be a long, long weekend.
Jun 22, 2023, 12:09 PM
St-Jean Baptiste Day is a hallowed celebration of Quebec's long and complicated history, with plenty of parades and public celebrations — as well as private alcohol-heavy festivities — sure to come over the long weekend. But if you're just trying to live your life as normal, beware that many things will close down in honour of Quebec's national holiday.
The full list of what's open and closed in Montreal on the long weekend can be found below, with some services closing through the 26th.
Keep in mind that because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, many places may grant their employees June 23 off, so we recommend double-checking a store's hours before going.
What's open in Montreal on June 24?
- Recycling, trash and other collection services will operate as normal during the long weekend.
- Montreal's Ecocentres will also remain open during the holiday, as well as the Biodome, Biosphère, botanical gardens, Insectarium and Planetarium.
- Convenience stores, gas stations, most pharmacies and many restaurants and bars will remain open. Jean-Talon Market, Atwater Market, Maisonneuve Market and many other Montreal markets will also be open on June 24.
- Gyms are open according to their owners' discretion, so don't be afraid to call and ask before running to pump iron on the province's most sacred of days.
- The STM network will follow its holiday schedule. Quite a few Metro grocery stores will remain open across the province, but only one in Montreal — the location at 1230 rue Notre-Dame O,.
What's closed in Montreal on June 24?
- Permit counters, the Bureaux Accès Montreal (BAM) and city administrative offices will be closed from the 24th through the 26th of June. Online services will remain accessible throughout the long weekend.
- The municipal court will also be closed from June 24 through June 26.
- Branches of the SAQ and the SQDC will be closed on June 24, with delivery services for the SQDC being unavailable on that day.
- Canada Post offices, banks, the passport office and other federal services will be closed on the holiday, with SAAQ centres shutting down on the 24th.
- Most large grocery stores will be closed, including Maxi, Adonis, Provigo, Super C and Walmart. Montreal's larger malls, including the Eaton Centre, Place Montreal Trust, Alexis Nihon, Carrefour Angrignon, Fairview Pointe-Claire and Les Cours Mont-Royal, will also be closed, so get your Quebec merch shopping done ahead of time.