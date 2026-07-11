9 beautiful rooftop patios in Montreal where you can soak up some sun and city views
Perfect for your next 5 à 7. 🍹
Nothing says summer in Montreal quite like grabbing a drink on a rooftop patio with the city skyline stretching out all around you. Luckily, the city is chock-full of restaurants and bars with sky-high terrrasses where the views are as good as the bites.
To help you sort through the many options available to you, this roundup features some of the chicest rooftop spots in the city where you can soak up some sun. From hotel rooftops with panoramic views to lively patios serving up great food, these Montreal rooftop spots are definitely worth adding to your bucket list.
Here are nine rooftop patios in Montreal where you can take in some incredible city views this summer.
Bivouac
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Quebec regional/terroir
Address: 1255 Jeanne-Mance St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This pretty spot in the Quartier des Spectacles is perfect for a 5 à 7 with friends, offering a breathtaking view of the city.
Designed as a nature-inspired escape in the middle of downtown, here, you'll find soft lighting, a warm atmosphere, seasonal cuisine, and tasty signature cocktails.
The plates feature cuisine inspired by Quebec's terroir, using local ingredients and boreal flavours, with dishes that are even named after the province.
Try the Gaspé, a Bivouac burger with braised pulled pork, a brioche bun, sweet potato fries, beet barbecue sauce, and onions caramelized with dark beer, or start things off with the Eastern Townships, comprised of duck foie gras, Port wine gel, and citrus chutney.
Terrasse Place d'Armes
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail bar
Address: 55 Saint-Jacques St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set on the eighth floor of the Hôtel Place d’Armes overlooking Old Montréal, Terrasse Place d’Armes offers a European-style escape right in the city.
Here, you'll find refined cocktails, niche wines, and fresh, summery dishes, all served on one of the city’s most iconic rooftops.
While the menu here is not huge, there's something for everyone — whether you're after a refined meal of beef tartare, or you just want a cheeseburger and fries.
Stick around for golden hour, which is especially stunning when viewed from the rooftop patio.
Terrasse Alizé
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 340 De La Gauchetière St. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away on the ninth floor of Hotel Humaniti, Terrasse Alizé is an elevated rooftop oasis where you can trade the city's fast pace for the chance to slow down and enjoy the sunshine.
This hidden garden filled with lush greenery serves up seasonal cocktails, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, and mouth-watering BBQ dishes that'll have you coming back for more.
Here, you'll find fresh seafood classics like fish tacos, salmon poke bowls, and lobster rolls.
Grab a poolside seat on the colourful furniture, enjoy some lounge music, sip on a summer-inspired drink and take in the beautiful views.
Marcus
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pub/microbrewerie
Address: 1440 de la Montagne St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, Marcus is a chic urban brasserie, offering everything from lively breakfasts to late-night cocktails.
Signature dishes here include fresh pasta with lobster and chilli, grilled octopus and a double-cut lamb chop. The restaurant also has a bustling raw bar serving up lobster and crab, sashimi and a seafood tower.
The rooftop stands out as an intimate spot for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and even has a great view of the iconic nine-storey-high Leonard Cohen mural on Saint-Laurent Boulevard.
Trattoria Dell'Arte
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1594 Rue St-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Quartier des Spectacles, Trattoria Dell'Arte is an Italian restaurant with an intimate atmosphere and gorgeous views.
Overlooking Saint-Denis Street, the restaurant makes for the perfect outing before or after a night at the Théâtre Saint-Denis, with shareable antipasti and freshly baked focaccia on offer.
The menu includes classic Italian fare, with a variety of pastas, pizzas, and Italian wines.
Be sure to stick around for dessert, which includes Italian staples like tiramisu, affogato, and panna cotta.
Terrasse Nelligan
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 106 St. Paul St. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Offering stunning views of Old Montreal, Terrasse Nelligan is a must-visit spot to soak up the sun this summer.
Sitting on the 5th floor of the Hôtel Nelligan, this beautiful rooftop terrace offers brunch, lunch and dinner in a warm, elevated space with an elaborate menu.
Mains here include a Lobster Roll with celery, chives and lemon zest, Pan-Fried Cod with broccolini and sauce vierge, and the Nelligan Burger, which features a wagyu beef patty, homemade tomato and chorizo ketchup, and Clos-des-roches cheese, all on a brioche bun.
The atmosphere here is polished yet lively from day to night, with DJ sets on weekends.
Terrasse William Gray
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 421 Saint-Vincent St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located on the 8th floor of the William Gray Hotel, Terrasse William Gray is a sprawling rooftop spot offering breathtaking panoramic views of Old Montreal, the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, the St. Lawrence River, and the city's bustling streets.
Dishes here feature fresh, seasonal ingredients, and include starters like ceviche and beef tartare, and mains like Cote de Boeuf and lumache with pesto and kale.
The terrasse offers both sunny and shady areas, and the option of being completely covered and even heated, so you can enjoy the season to the fullest.
Ciel Rose
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail Bar
Address: 3709 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Set on Boulevard Saint Laurent, Ciel Rose is a rooftop bar and restaurant that's like a little slice of Tulum in Montreal.
Here, you'll find lush tropical plants, macramé hanging baskets, colourful parasols, refreshing cocktails and tasty bites.
Order the homemade guacamole with volcanic stone-ground tortilla chips to be instantly transported to Mexico, or go for the Tacos Carnitas de Mama, made with 8-hour slow-cooked pulled pork marinated in Mexican spices.
The drinks are equally worth exploring, with margaritas, mojitos and more on offer.
Perché
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin American
Address: 153 Saint-Amable St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set on the fourth floor of William Gray Hotel and overlooking Place Jacques-Cartier, Perché is a little oasis in the city with lush decor and a menu inspired by the colours and flavours of California.
Perché's outdoor terrasse is heated so you can stay comfortable on cooler evenings, and even has retractable awnings to provide some relief from the sun.
The restaurant offers brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, all in a sophisticated atmosphere. Enjoy dishes like Lemongrass Fresno Chicken, a Black Truffle Burger, or Udon Carbonara, or grab drinks while enjoying the magnificent view.
Bon appétit!