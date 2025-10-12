This cozy lakeside village bathed in fall colours is one of the 'most beautiful' in Quebec
Go for the fall colours, stay for the charm.
If pumpkin spice season has you craving cozy vibes, colourful leaves, and weekend road trips, you're in for a treat. Quebec is packed with dreamy fall getaways, including quaint villages and small towns oozing charm.
One spot that needs to be on your radar is an Eastern Townships gem that’s known as one of the "most beautiful" spots in the province.
Located about 75 minutes from Montreal in the heart of the townships, Lac-Brome has everything you need for the perfect autumn escape, including pretty country roads, seven picturesque hamlets and villages, and of course, the magnificent lake.
The region offers a perfect mix of natural beauty, outdoor activities, and small-town charm that makes it an ideal escape from the city.
Fall in Lac-Brome is gorgeous. The trees burst into a thousand colours, contrasting with the lake, which takes on shades of gray, blue and white. The season is the perfect time to explore the many activities offered in the village, both indoors and out.
The area actually consists of several villages, the most famous may be Knowlton, a Victorian village where you'll find stately homes and picturesque scenery.
Lac-Brome offers a network of wooded trails with enchanting landscapes to explore, including forest and lakeside trails that are right in the heart of nature. There are multiple access points and signage for these trails in town.
One particularly pretty spot is the Coldbrook Path. This wooded trail connects the heart of the village to the Lake Brome Path. The trail follows a beautiful creek and leads to a pretty park perfect for a fall picnic.
Call's Mills is another beautiful spot to take in the autumn scenery. The 1-kilometre wooded trail can be accessed from Call's Mills Park, a few minutes outside West Brome, and can be done on foot or by bike. Your furry friend is welcome to come with, provided they are on a leash.
In the town and surrounding area, you'll find a number of charming bistros, cafes, bakeries and restaurants where you can get everything from pub fare to dishes inspired by Creole traditions.
There are also several boutiques and shops where you can find one-of-a-kind items, locally made goods, and antiques.
Foodies will also want to take note of the region's many farms, vineyards and orchards, where you can get wine, beer, honey, jams, and fresh produce.
With so much to see and do, and its beautiful setting just over an hour from Montreal, Lac Brome makes for the perfect autumn day trip or weekend getaway.
Come for the fall scenery, and stay for the small-town charm.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.