Several Possible Monkeypox Cases In Quebec Are Under Investigation By Health Officials
Though exactly how many is unclear.
Health officials are looking into possible Monkeypox cases in Quebec, though exactly how many is unclear. Radio-Canada has reported that 13 cases are under investigation in Montreal. But the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) told MTL Blog Thursday morning that there were no confirmed cases in the province, though officials were looking into 10 cases of lesions — a symptom of the disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The MSSS also said a person diagnosed with Monkeypox had travelled to the province.
It's unclear if that infected individual is the same Monkeypox-positive person in Massachusetts who the local Department of Public Health said had recently been to Canada.
Montreal Regional Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin will reportedly hold a press conference on the situation at on Thursday.
The WHO says Monkeypox produces symptoms similar to but less severe than the eradicated smallpox.
Initial symptoms include "fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), back pain, myalgia (muscle aches) and an intense asthenia (lack of energy)," according to the U.N. agency. Skin lesions then develop but eventually "dry up and fall off."