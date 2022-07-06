Monkeypox Cases In Quebec Have Jumped To 211 In Just One Month
In only a matter of weeks, the number of monkeypox cases has skyrocketed in Quebec and the rest of Canada.
The province remains the epicentre of the monkeypox virus as Quebec officially reached a total of 211 cases as of July 6, 2022 — an increase of 209 cases in a matter of a month.
The majority of monkeypox cases are in the Greater Montreal area.
Santé publique de Montreal confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in Quebec on May 20, 2022. The virus, which can be transmitted through close contact between two individuals, has led to growing concern among authorities.
Public health officials are now urging the general public to remain on the lookout for possible cases in order to slow down the spread of the virus.
Monkeypox has been described as a virus similar to that of chickenpox and can cause symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, joint and muscle pain, headache, and night sweats.
\u201cAu cours des derni\u00e8res semaines, des cas de variole simienne ont \u00e9t\u00e9 recens\u00e9s au Qu\u00e9bec. \n\nUn vaccin est disponible pour les personnes cibl\u00e9es par les autorit\u00e9s de sant\u00e9 publique, informez-vous \ud83d\udc47\u201d— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1656007728
Anyone who shows similar symptoms is advised to cover their sores and seek medical attention in order to be assessed by a medical professional. Currently, no deaths related to the virus have been reported in Quebec or elsewhere across the country.
Despite growing concern, the situation appears to be under control so far.
"The global knowledge about monkeypox is growing, and we have stocks of vaccines, which we will maintain… For now, I would like to remind the public that this disease is spread through close contact," said federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos at a press conference in May.
"Public health measures such as physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, including wearing a mask, can help reduce the risk."
On June 14, Quebec's National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, confirmed the expansion of a vaccination campaign in Quebec. The vaccine against monkeypox can be administered to people who have been in contact with confirmed or high probable cases.
