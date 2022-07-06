Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
monkeypox

Monkeypox Cases In Quebec Have Jumped To 211 In Just One Month

Quebec remains the epicentre of the virus. 🦠

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Person with monkeypox lesions on their arms and hands.

Person with monkeypox lesions on their arms and hands.

Irina Starikova | Dreamstime

In only a matter of weeks, the number of monkeypox cases has skyrocketed in Quebec and the rest of Canada.

The province remains the epicentre of the monkeypox virus as Quebec officially reached a total of 211 cases as of July 6, 2022 — an increase of 209 cases in a matter of a month.

The majority of monkeypox cases are in the Greater Montreal area.

Santé publique de Montreal confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in Quebec on May 20, 2022. The virus, which can be transmitted through close contact between two individuals, has led to growing concern among authorities.

Public health officials are now urging the general public to remain on the lookout for possible cases in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

Monkeypox has been described as a virus similar to that of chickenpox and can cause symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, joint and muscle pain, headache, and night sweats.

Anyone who shows similar symptoms is advised to cover their sores and seek medical attention in order to be assessed by a medical professional. Currently, no deaths related to the virus have been reported in Quebec or elsewhere across the country.

Despite growing concern, the situation appears to be under control so far.

"The global knowledge about monkeypox is growing, and we have stocks of vaccines, which we will maintain… For now, I would like to remind the public that this disease is spread through close contact," said federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos at a press conference in May.

"Public health measures such as physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, including wearing a mask, can help reduce the risk."

On June 14, Quebec's National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, confirmed the expansion of a vaccination campaign in Quebec. The vaccine against monkeypox can be administered to people who have been in contact with confirmed or high probable cases.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...