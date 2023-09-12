'Deadpool' Director Shawn Levy Shared The 3 Montreal Spots Ryan Reynolds Should Visit
He also weighed in on the merits of poutine.
Acclaimed director Shawn Levy, known for "Deadpool" and "Night at the Museum" and for producing "Stranger Things," spoke with Narcity on the red carpet at TIFF 2023. Born and raised in Montreal, Levy shared his thoughts on two Montreal specialities and gave his thoughts on where his favourite actor, Ryan Reynolds, should spend his time in Quebec's most populous city.
"We'd go to Westmount Park, which was where I grew up playing frisbee, football, [and on] swing sets when I was younger," Levy said. Then, he'd take Reynolds to "Nick's on Green Avenue, which is a 100-year-old diner.
Narcity interviews Shawn Levy on the red carpet at TIFF.Narcity Media Group
"I don't even know if the food's good, but it's steeped in nostalgia, so it tastes delicious," he added.
"And I'd say the Museum of Fine Arts on Sherbrooke. I just think that's a lovely haven in the middle of our city."
Speaking to Narcity about his upcoming series, "All the Light We Cannot See," Levy shared that he feels a healthy amount of pressure to deliver a good adaptation. "Whatever anxiety I might feel about letting down fans of the book, it's all inside me already because I am the biggest fan of this book that I know," Levy told Narcity.
"I figured if I could make a show that felt worthy of this source of material to me as a rabid fan of this book, maybe audiences would feel the same."
Narcity also asked Levy a near-impossible question: to choose between Montreal bagels and the city's beloved poutine. Levy replied with a strong preference.
"Montreal bagels, man. Look, I'm sorry: I know the poutine hype. I do not subscribe; It's just never been my thing," he laughed.
"But you put 90 Montreal bagels in front of me? They're gone."
Who is Shawn Levy's wife?
Shawn Levy is married to Sabrina Levy, an early childhood development specialist and counsellor. They have four children together.
Does Shawn Levy speak French?
Some sources say that Shawn Levy does speak French, although he attended an anglophone high school, St. George's School in Westmount. Levy also speaks at least some Hebrew, although we haven't asked him to prove it.
Where did Shawn Levy go to college?
Shawn Levy went to Yale University to study performing arts and graduated in 1989. Before that, he attended the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in the Catskills of New York. Later, he received an MFA from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts in 1994. He also became a U.S. citizen in 2008, if that matters to you.
What is Shawn Levy doing now?
Shawn Levy is currently returning to produce and direct the fifth season of "Stranger Things," as well as promoting his recent miniseries, "All the Light We Cannot See."
