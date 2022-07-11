Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Westmount

The Westmount Conservatory Has Finally Reopened & It Looks Like A Fairytale Greenhouse

Stunning.🤩🌿

Staff Writer
Front door of the Conservatory. Right, a person sits in one of the gardens.

Front door of the Conservatory. Right, a person sits in one of the gardens.

@_franzipantz_ | Instagram,@audrey.deletoile | Instagram

After seven years of closure, the Westmount Conservatory has emerged from significant restoration work that left it looking refreshed and as mysteriously beautiful as ever.

All soaring glass ceilings and leafy bowers, the Westmount Conservatory, built in 1927, has attracted residents and visitors alike for decades. Closed in 2015, this heritage site hasn't seen foot traffic in years – until June 23, 2022, when the public was finally invited back into the new, re-imagined gardens.

The renovation included a refurbishment of the main greenhouse, restoration of the exterior, and some additional work to the adjoining greenhouse, which Westmount residents have lovingly nicknamed the Frog Pond.

The new conservatory is the perfect spot for a floral photoshoot with your special someone, a romantic date among the leaves, or even a sweet nature walk for the little ones.

There's still more work to be done on the site, according to the City of Westmount. Set to be completed next summer, the last phase includes the construction of the courtyard garden and the Storytelling Garden, which are currently still in the design stage.

The conservatory is close to Westmount Park, so take a picnic along with you and enjoy the (completely free!) heritage site at your own pace.

Westmount Conservatory

Where: 4624 rue Sherbrooke O., Westmount, QC

When: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: free

Accessibility: wheelchair and stroller accessible

Website

Loading...