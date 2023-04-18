Ryan Reynolds Invested In A Montreal-Based Company & Brags About It In A Very Canadian New Ad
You can see Montreal in the background.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is a new investor in Montreal-based company Nuvei. He also stars in the company's newest video ads, in which he brags about the ostensibly wholesome boringness of the company's culture and mission — in contrast to the headline-making toxicity of the American tech oligopoly.
"It's time for a global tech company from Canada," he says in the ads.
Nuvei describes itself as a financial technology ("fintech") enterprise that partners with other businesses to support online payment processing. On its website, Nuvei says its clients include banking, gambling, gaming, retail and travel companies, among others, across 200 markets.
\u201cThis I assure you\u2026 @nuvei will never ever build a rocket.\u201d— Ryan Reynolds (@Ryan Reynolds) 1681732889
Reynolds' other investments include shares of cell service provider Mint Mobile, American Aviation Gin and the Wrexham Football Club.
\u201cCanadians are terrible at self-promotion. But not all Canadians.\n \nhttps://t.co/6sK5t1QoYA \n \n#Nuvei #RyanReynolds #Payments\u201d— Nuvei (@Nuvei) 1681747249
"I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago," he states in a press release. "But Nuvei is impressive. The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working and it’s about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do."
"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Nuvei family," Chair and CEO (and Reynold's ad co-star) Phil Fayer added.
"We’re a global company but extremely proud of our Canadian roots and values, so to have one of the most internationally recognizable Canadians, as well as an entrepreneur with such renowned business acumen, join our investors is a privilege."
Formerly known as Pivotal Payments, the company rebranded as Nuvei in 2018. Its headquarters is on boulevard René-Lévesque in downtown Montreal.