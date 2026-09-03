Starbucks is dropping a new Snoopy collection in Canada and good grief, it's cute
Who wouldn't want to drink out of a Snoopy cup?
If you've been looking for an excuse to embrace fall a little earlier than necessary, Starbucks has just handed you one.
The coffee giant is teaming up with Peanuts for a new limited-edition collection inspired by the 60th anniversary of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and, frankly, Snoopy has never looked more ready for sweater weather.
The collection is launching at participating Starbucks locations across Canada on September 15, just in time for the annual descent into pumpkin-flavoured everything.
There are 10 collectible pieces in total, ranging from cups and tumblers to a Snoopy plush, bag charm and mini tote. So whether you're a serious Starbucks cup collector, a Charlie Brown fan, or simply someone who probably shouldn't buy another reusable cup but will probably do it anyway, there's something here for you.
The Snoopy cup is the one to watch
The obvious star of the collection is the $57.95 Snoopy Glass Cold Cup, which puts a Peanuts spin on Starbucks' now-famous character cups.
The Peanuts & Starbucks collection launches Sept. 15 and will be available while supplies last in participating Starbucks coffeehouses across CanadaStarbucks | Handout
Snoopy is wearing a pumpkin-coloured hat and a green scarf, while Woodstock gets to perch on top as a straw topper.
There's also a two-item-per-customer limit on this particular cup, which probably tells you everything you need to know about how Starbucks expects this one to go.
And if glass isn't your thing, there are plenty of other options.
The $47.95 Stainless Steel Cold Cup features Snoopy and Lucy sharing a coffee, while the $47.95 Great Pumpkin Tumbler features Snoopy and Woodstock in artwork inspired by the classic Halloween special.
The Peanuts & Starbucks collection launches Sept. 15 and will be available while supplies last in participating Starbucks coffeehouses across CanadaStarbucks | Handout
There's also a $40.95 Great Pumpkin Cold Cup, a $43.95 ceramic mug featuring the Peanuts gang and a $47.95 stainless steel tumbler complete with a Woodstock charm and dancing Snoopy.
The Peanuts & Starbucks collection launches Sept. 15 and will be available while supplies last in participating Starbucks coffeehouses across CanadaStarbucks | Handout
In other words, you might have some difficult decisions to make.
And yes, there's a Snoopy plush
The collection also includes a $50.95 Snoopy plush, a $24.95 bag charm, a $43.95 mini tote and a $21.95 enamel pin set.
The Peanuts & Starbucks collection launches Sept. 15 and will be available while supplies last in participating Starbucks coffeehouses across CanadaStarbucks | Handout
However, these items are only sticking around for a limited time and will be available while supplies last at participating Starbucks locations across Canada, the U.S. and other markets beginning September 15.
So if one of these catches your eye, you may want to mark your calendar.
This story was inspired by the article "Starbucks' new Snoopy collab is coming to Canada and it's perfect for cozy season" which was originally published on Narcity.