Old Montreal will transform into Hogwarts with a magical, glowing tribute to Harry Potter

You can sip Butterbeer while watching over 1,000 drones light up the sky.

DroneArt Show: Harry Potter.

1,200 illuminated drones will move in sync, forming recognizable characters and scenes from the franchise.

DroneArt Show: Harry Potter
Senior Writer

Montreal's sky is about to get a lot more magical.

In just over two weeks, DroneArt Show: Harry Potter touches down at Jacques-Cartier Pier for two nights only, billed as a first-of-its-kind open-air drone spectacle marking 25 years since the Harry Potter films first hit theatres.

The outdoor show is put on by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever, and Montreal is just one stop on a larger international tour that's also making its way through the U.S., the U.K., and Europe.

Whether you love Hogwarts or side with Slytherin, here's everything you need to know about the event.

How the show works

Once night falls, 1,200 illuminated drones move in sync above the pier, forming recognizable characters and scenes from the franchise while a live violinist performs alongside the films' score and dialogue.

Every attendee is given an LED wristband that lights up throughout the performance, so the crowd on the ground ends up becoming part of the display too. The whole thing runs about 60 minutes, including an intermission.

Getting there and what else to expect

Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with the show starting at 7:45 p.m. Arriving early is worth it, since late entry isn't guaranteed. There's a pre-show setup with themed food and drinks, Butterbeer included, plus a merch stand selling wands, scarves, and other collectibles.

There's no age requirement to attend, and the venue is ADA compliant. It's also fully outdoors, so if weather forces a change, ticket holders are notified directly by email.

Buying tickets

Tickets went on sale in July and remain limited, since only two nights are being offered. General admission in Zone A starts at $78.90 for anyone 12 and up on Friday, rising to $84.90 for Saturday, plus a booking fee. Kids 3 to 11 run $52.90 to $58.90, with discounted group rates available for parties of eight or more.

A handful of add-ons are also available at checkout, including a light-up wand, a hat-and-scarf set, priority entry, and on-site parking.

DroneArt Show: Harry Potter

Price: From $78.90 (Zone A general admission)

When: September 18 and 19, 2026, doors at 5:45 p.m., show starts 7:45 p.m.

Address: Jacques-Cartier Pier, Old Port of Montreal

Why You Need To Go: A first-of-its-kind open-air drone spectacle, with 1,200 synchronized drones, a live violinist, and the Harry Potter soundtrack, running for two nights only.

Get tickets


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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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