Labour Day 2026: What's open and closed in Montreal?
The long weekend is almost here!
Labour Day weekend is almost here, marking one last Monday off before fall really sets in. If you're trying to figure out what's open on September 7, here's a full rundown of what to expect around Montreal.
What the weather looks like
Before anything else, here's a quick update on the forecast. Monday's shaping up to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24°C, dropping to 14°C overnight, along with a 60% chance of showers. Not a bad day to be outside, though it might be worth keeping an umbrella within reach just in case.
What's open in Montreal on Labour Day
Espace pour la vie's five museums are all open as usual: the Montreal Botanical Garden, the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, the Montreal Insectarium, the Montreal Biodome, and the Montreal Biosphere.
Public transit keeps running too, though on adjusted schedules. The STM will operate on a holiday schedule, so it's worth checking specific bus and métro times before heading out to avoid getting caught off guard. Exo commuter trains will still run to and from downtown, following a Sunday schedule for the day.
Garbage and recycling pickup isn't affected. Anything normally collected on Mondays, including garbage, recycling, large items, dead leaves, and compost, will still be picked up as scheduled.
The city's 311 service line remains available, though with reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ecocentres also stay open.
Montreal's public markets are open too, with one exception: the Ahuntsic-Cartierville market. Everywhere else, individual merchants may still choose to run on a reduced schedule, so it's worth calling ahead if you're planning a specific trip.
The SQDC's physical locations and online store will operate as usual, though anything ordered for delivery through Canada Post will be delayed, since Canada Post itself is closed nationwide for the holiday. Some individual SQDC outlets may also be closed. The same goes for the SAQ, where some locations may close for the day even though the chain overall stays open.
Most cinemas, bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and dépanneurs will be open, along with La Ronde, though individual cinemas may run reduced hours, so it's worth double-checking before making plans.
What's closed in Montreal on Labour Day
A number of malls and shopping centres will be closed for the day, including CF Fairview Pointe Claire, CF Carrefour Laval, Plaza Côte-des-Neiges, Carrefour Angrignon, and Galeries d'Anjou.
Banks are closed, as is Canada Post. Federal and provincial service centres, including Passport Canada and the SAAQ, won't be operating either.
On the municipal side, Accès Montréal offices, city permit counters, and borough halls and administrative offices are all closed for the holiday. Municipal court is closed for most people too, with one exception: according to the city, only cases involving people in custody will be processed at the courthouse at 775 Rue Gosford during this period.
A few museums are also closed, including the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and MAC Montreal.
As for the city's arenas, pools, libraries, cultural centres, and sports facilities, schedules vary by borough, so it's worth checking the specific facility's webpage before heading out.
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