Cineplex has $5 movie tickets & $5 popcorn this weekend: Here's how to get the deal

Tuesday prices are coming to the weekend.

Cineplex movie theatre popcorn.

Cineplex has announced the return of its $5 Weekend promotion at participating theatres across Quebec.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, @cinemascineplex | Instagram
Senior Writer

Movie night doesn't have to blow the budget — well, at least not this weekend. Cineplex has announced the return of its $5 Weekend promotion at participating theatres across Quebec, with tickets going on sale Wednesday.

Adult ticket prices, for anyone between 14 and 65, are being dropped to $5, and small popcorns are priced to match, plus tax. The offer is only valid for two days, Saturday and Sunday, and prices return to normal once the weekend ends.

Tickets can be purchased starting September 2.

Here's how to get the deal.

What's playing this weekend

Based on current showtimes at Montreal's Cineplex Forum et VIP, there's no shortage of options to choose from. Recent releases like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Coyote vs ACME, and Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie are all still in theatres, alongside newer titles like The Odyssey, Buddy, and Tony. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is also playing as part of its 25th anniversary re-release, and Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live From Paris is showing as an IMAX concert film.

Anyone looking for more than a standard screening can still upgrade. IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX, UltraAVX, RealD 3D, Clubhouse, and VIP formats remain available, with only the usual upcharge added on top of the $5 base ticket. A handful of exceptions apply, though: 70mm screenings (including IMAX 70mm), anything outside a standard feature film showtime, and special Cineplex-hosted events are all excluded from the deal.

One detail worth knowing before buying online: the $5 price isn't guaranteed there unless you're a CinéClub member. A booking fee of $1 to $1.50 per ticket gets tacked on for regular online purchases, pushing the real cost closer to $6 or $6.50 before tax. That fee disappears if tickets are bought in person instead.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Picture Pioneers, an organization that has supported people working in the Canadian film industry since 1940, both financially and through training programs.

Got kids? There's a separate deal for that too

Cineplex also runs an ongoing Family Favourites program outside of the $5 Weekend promotion. Select Saturdays at participating locations offer family-friendly films for just $3.99 plus tax at the in-theatre price, with programming occasionally shifting to other days depending on the location and film lineup.

Buying online adds the same kind of booking fee structure as the main promotion. CinéClub members pay the flat $3.99 with no added fee, Scene+ members pay $4.99 ($3.99 plus a $1 booking fee), and everyone else pays $5.49 ($3.99 plus a $1.50 booking fee). That online fee covers advance seat selection and digital tickets, and only applies to the first four tickets in a single order.

Cineplex $5 promotion

  • Price: $5 for adult tickets, $5 for small popcorn
  • Dates: Saturday and Sunday (tickets go on sale September 2)
  • Where: Participating Cineplex locations across Quebec
  • Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible

Full details are available directly through Cineplex.


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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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