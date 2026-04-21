The STM is about to overhaul its bus network and your routes might be impacted
Especially if you ride the bus on the west or central-north parts of the island...
Montreal's public transit network is getting a significant shake-up next month, and if you ride the bus on the west or central-north parts of the island, you'll want to know about it before it happens.
The STM has announced a major redesign of its bus network taking effect May 18, timed to coincide with the launch of the REM's new Anse-à-l'Orme branch.
According to an STM press release, the timing is intentional: the whole overhaul was built around connecting the bus network to the REM's new stations. Close to 80 lines will be affected across six boroughs and nine linked cities.
What's actually changing
The redesign is built around a few core ideas: more frequent service, fewer detours, and better connections to the metro, commuter rail, and REM.
In practical terms, that means:
- Eight new bus lines added to the network
- More service on 15 existing lines, including four with extended evening and weekend hours
- Simplified routes on 24 lines, with more direct paths to popular destinations
- Better connections to the REM, including the four new Anse-à-l'Orme branch stations: Des Sources, Fairview–Pointe-Claire, Kirkland, and Anse-à-l'Orme
The affected areas include Mount Royal, Outremont, Côte-des-Neiges, Saint-Laurent, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Pointe-Claire, Kirkland, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, L'Île-Bizard, Dorval, and several other West Island municipalities.
Which lines are affected
Among the bigger changes: routes 19 (Chabanel/Central Market), 30 (Saint-Denis/Saint-Hubert), 46 (Casgrain), 115 (Paré), 126 (Thimens/Grenet), and 146 (Christopher Columbus/Better) are all being replaced entirely, with their coverage folded into modified or new lines.
Several express routes are also being cut or restructured, including the 401, 405, 407, 409, 419, 425, 465, and 485.
On the other end, a handful of brand new lines are launching: routes 79 (Gouin), 120 (Royalmount), 127 (Alexis-Nihon), 155 (Wilderton), 210 (John Abbott), 214 (Stuart-Graham/YUL Airport), 221 (Saint-Jean), 222 (Senneville), 223 (Baie-D'Urfé Industrial Park), 227 (Île Bizard), 229 (Trans-Canada Highway/Brunswick), and 230 (Saint-Louis) are all new additions.
Two new shared taxi routes are also being introduced: 294 (Parc-Industriel-Baie-d'Urfé) and 295 (Beaurepaire).
Worth noting for West Island commuters: the Fairview Terminus in Pointe-Claire is relocating to the new REM Fairview–Pointe-Claire station, though the exact date hasn't been confirmed yet.
Plan ahead
The STM is encouraging riders to check their routes before May 18 rather than showing up at their usual stop and figuring it out on the fly.
A route simulator is already available online to let you preview what your commute will look like under the new network. All STM customer info tools will be updated on launch day to reflect the changes in real time.