These are the most unsafe metro stations in Montreal, according to STM riders

Do you feel safe on the metro?

An empty metro train and platform.

Reported assaults in the Montreal metro rose by 15% last year.

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Senior Writer

Over a million Montrealers rely on the STM every day to get to work, school, appointments, or a night on the town.

But lately, more and more transit riders are questioning how safe the city's metro system really is.

To be clear, Montreal's public transit is considered safe by global standards. But recent figures tell a worrying story.

In 2025, reported assaults in the Montreal metro rose 15% to 726 cases (the highest total since the start of the pandemic). At the same time, an internal STM memo revealed that calls about disorderly conduct jumped sharply, while drug-related calls skyrocketed by 166% in recent years.

By January 2025, the sense of security among commuters had hit an all-time low, with only half of passengers saying they felt truly safe using the system.

We decided to go straight to the source and asked our readers on Facebook which stations make them feel the most unsafe.

Hundreds of replies poured in. And certain areas kept coming up again and again.

Atwater

Atwater topped the list by a wide margin. Readers described rowdiness in crowded areas near elevators, people passed out on the ground with needles visible, and criminal behaviour.

  • "I saw an old woman pushed almost into the tracks at Atwater."
  • "Atwater station, especially early in the morning. At the elevator exit, there are several intoxicated people on the ground, and it's very narrow. There are syringes too."

Lionel-Groulx

Many readers pointed to this station, with some noting that it has worsened in recent years due to changes in the surrounding area.

  • "I was pickpocketed there. Thankfully, someone saw it happening and yelled to warn me."
  • "Lionel-Groulx has gotten worse since the supervised injection site opened [nearby]."
  • "Lionel Groulx, a few years ago 2 murders [happened there] 6 hours apart."

Berri-UQAM

The station (and especially the Sainte-Catherine entrance) was frequently mentioned for drug activity happening openly, even near the police station, along with people being followed.

  • "I was literally followed several times, I've seen syringes on the ground and people running around with them, full-on drug dealings… There is a police station right next to it, and it's still very sketch. I avoid it like the plague."
  • "I walked into an entrance where people were selling and using hard drugs."

Guy-Concordia

Often grouped with other downtown stations, readers mentioned random aggression and feeling uneasy there.

  • "Guy-Concordia, where I was punched in the head by a weirdo for no reason."
  • "My least favourite station is Guy-Concordia."

Place d'Armes

Readers described open drug use on benches and platforms.

  • "I've seen people shooting up on a bench at Place d'Armes … as if they were drinking water, like it was normal and acceptable."
  • "Now, Place d'Armes. That's where all the people who use drugs hang out."

Lucien-L'Allier

The lower levels and overall depth of this station connected to the Bell Centre were specifically called uncomfortable or unsafe by multiple readers.

  • "Way down in the depths of Lucien-L'Allier — probably one of the ones I would say is unsafe."

Bonaventure

Bonaventure was mentioned many times. Several graphic descriptions emerged about public incidents at this station.

  • "Bonaventure is the worst metro station. I have seen a man taking a sh*t on the floor, a man j*rking off with pants fully down while passing by, seen someone shooting a needle, seen another smoking a crack pipe…"

Saint-Laurent

Mentioned multiple times, one reader said this is the only station that ever made them feel truly unsafe.

  • "Only one station had ever made me feel like that, and it was Saint-Laurent."

Other stations that came up often

Snowdon, Saint-Henri, Papineau, Place des Arts, Georges-Vanier, Jean-Talon, Frontenac, Côte-Vertu, and Vendôme all received multiple mentions.

Broader complaints included the entire green line in the downtown section, the blue line ("smells like pee"), and issues happening more on the trains themselves than in the stations.

What readers also said

Many people pushed back, noting that Montreal's metro is still relatively safe compared to other cities they've lived in or visited. Popular comments included:

  • "I've lived in worse cities than Montreal by far."
  • "If you've lived in any big old US city… then most or all Montreal metros are safe."
  • "I feel fine as long as I mind my own business."
  • "I live in Vancouver and visit Montreal every year. You don't have a problem."

Others called for more security presence or said the situation has worsened noticeably in the last few years, especially since COVID.

Do you feel safe on the metro?

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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