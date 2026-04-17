STM riders will now hear Habs players' voices at some Montreal metro stops

You can't escape the playoff hype (even on public transit).

Canadiens players celebrate a goal at the Bell Centre. Right: An empty Montreal metro train.

Starting April 16 and running throughout the Canadiens' playoff run, riders on the metro will notice something different.

@_slafkovsky_ | Instagram, Shawn Ccf| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

With the Montreal Canadiens set to drop the puck on their 2026 playoff run this Sunday, the city is already in full hockey mode — and now the STM is getting in on it too.

As of April 16, and running throughout the Canadiens' playoff run, riders on the metro will notice something different when approaching Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allier stations. Instead of the usual automated announcements, the upcoming stop will be called out by the voice of an actual Habs player.

The STM worked with the Canadiens to record special announcements from four players: Alexandre Texier, Juraj Slafkovský, Lane Hutson and Jakub Dobeš. The recordings will play on trains at all times (not just on game days) and will remain in place for as long as Montreal is still alive in the playoffs.

Both stations are obvious choices for the treatment. Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allier are the two stops closest to the Bell Centre, meaning anyone making the pilgrimage to catch the Habs in person this postseason will get a little extra hype injected into their commute.

The STM says the initiative was carried out at no additional cost as part of its existing partnership with the Canadiens.

It's not the only playoff gesture the transit authority has made.

The STM has also brought back "Go Habs Go!" messages on bus line displays across its fleet of roughly 2,000 vehicles. The decision comes after the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) pressured the agency to scrub the word "go" from the electronic screens last year.

The update has to be applied individually to each bus, so it's still in progress, and whether it shows up on your ride is ultimately up to the driver.

As for the team itself, the Canadiens open their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, April 18. Montreal enters with a 43.4% chance to win the series according to MoneyPuck — making them a slight underdog heading in. Given that Tampa ended the Habs' 2021 Cup run in five games, there's also a little extra motivation attached to this one.

And just like every time the Canadiens make the postseason, Montrealers can't escape the playoff hype (even on public transit).

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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