Quebec's minimum wage is going up next week — but how does it compare to the rest of Canada?

Workers are getting a 50-cent raise.

The Quebec flag flies over Quebec City.
The Quebec flag flies over Quebec City.
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Quebec workers are about a week away from a bigger paycheque.

Starting May 1, the province's minimum wage will rise from $16.10 to $16.60 per hour — a 50-cent increase that works out to a 3.11% bump. That's larger than last year's raise, which came in at 35 cents. For anyone working full-time hours, the change adds up to roughly $687 in additional take-home pay over the course of a year.

Around 258,900 workers across Quebec are expected to benefit. Tipped workers will also see an increase, with their minimum rate climbing from $12.90 to $13.30 per hour.

Agricultural workers who pick berries will see adjusted piece rates as well: $4.93 per kilogram for raspberries and $1.32 per kilogram for strawberries.

How Quebec compares to the rest of Canada

After May 1, Quebec will sit in the middle of the national pack. Here's where every province and territory currently stands, including upcoming increases:

  • Nunavut: $19.75
  • Yukon: $18.51
  • Federal: $18.15
  • British Columbia: $17.85 (rising to $18.25 on June 1, 2026)
  • Ontario: $17.60 (rising to $17.95 on October 1, 2026)
  • Prince Edward Island: $17.00 (rising to $17.30 on October 1, 2026)
  • Northwest Territories: $16.95
  • Nova Scotia: $16.75 (rising to $17.00 on October 1, 2026)
  • Quebec: $16.60 as of May 1, 2026
  • Manitoba: $16.00 (rising to $16.40 on October 1, 2026)
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: $16.35
  • New Brunswick: $15.90
  • Saskatchewan: $15.35
  • Alberta: $15.00

A few things worth noting from that list. British Columbia is already ahead of Quebec and is set to widen that gap further when its rate jumps to $18.25 in June. Ontario trails Quebec right now, but is closing in with its October increase. And Alberta, with no increases currently scheduled, remains the lowest in the country at $15.00 — a full $1.60 below where Quebec will be next week.

For broader context, Quebec's minimum wage has climbed from $12.00 per hour back in May 2018, meaning workers have seen a total increase of $4.60, or roughly 38%, over the past eight years.

From Your Site Articles
minimum wage quebec minimum wage canada canada news average salary quebec cost of living
Montreal Money Money
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Here's an inside look at the new indoor water park that opened right outside Montreal

Why wait till summer to enjoy some waterslides?

Montreal's weather is about to get brutally cold and will feel more like winter than spring

An 83-year-old cold-weather record is set to be broken.

McGill is Canada's #1 university for creating billionaires and the wealth gap is wild

McGill's billionaire alumni have a combined net worth of over $93.1 billion.

You could get slapped with fines up to $1K PER DAY for breaking this Montreal tempo rule

Last week was the removal deadline across the majority of the island.