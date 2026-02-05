A FREE sugar shack festival is taking over this Montreal street for 4 days next month
Live music, food, and plenty of syrup. 🍁
While we're still in the coldest stretch of winter, every Quebecer knows that maple season is just around the corner. Luckily, you don't have to venture too far to find a proper cabane à sucre. In fact, you might stumble across one in the middle of the city.
Cabane Panache is back from March 19 to 22, transforming Verdun's Promenade Wellington into a four-day festival of live Quebec music, maple-infused treats, and all the sugar shack staples you'd expect. The sweetest part? It's completely free.
The music lineup spans traditional to modern, with Bon Enfant opening things up on Thursday with their folk-rock-psych sound. Saturday goes full country with Melt it Up, Winslow Dancers, Rick Duff, and Brittany Kennell taking over the stage, while Sunday closes out with the legendary La Bottine Souriante. Friday's performers are still under wraps until February 16, but organizers are promising a rock-heavy night.
On the food front, 18 Verdun restaurants will be serving up maple-themed dishes for $6 or $8 each. Highlights include Villa Wellington's churros with dulce de leche and maple, Restaurant Rita's mini Italian-style fried corn dogs, and Station W's grilled cheese on French toast with cheddar, bacon, and maple syrup. Vegetarian and vegan options are available too.
Benelux's Cimonak maple-smoked porter returns as the official festival beer, and Coureur des Bois will have two chalets set up for cocktails. Drinks come in $2 reusable cups.
David Lessard, also known as Le Sucrier Urbain, will be on-site serving tire sur neige in the Forêt space.
Canada Post is also making an appearance this year, unveiling two new stamps celebrating Quebec's sugar shack tradition on March 19. The stamps are shaped like mini maple syrup cans and feature colourful sugar shack scenes. A photo booth will be set up for the occasion.
Families can check out the Desjardins family space for board games and a spot to relax between shows. Activities like log-sawing contests, maple tradition workshops, boot hockey, and a tire swing will be happening throughout the weekend.
Whether you're walking, biking, driving, or taking public transit, the festival is conveniently located right by De L'Église metro station.
Cabane Panache 2026
Price: Free
When: March 19 - 22, 2026
- Thursday: 5 PM – 9 PM
- Friday: 5 PM – 10 PM
- Saturday: 11 AM – 6 PM
- Sunday: 11 AM – 5 PM
Where: Promenade Wellington, Verdun
Cabane Panache Website