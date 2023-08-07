7 Surprising Montreal Spots To Explore This Summer On Tangerine's BIXI e-Bikes
Summer in Montreal is truly a special time when the streets come alive with bustling festivals, cafés and bars. When the weather is on your side, nothing's stopping you from exploring Montreal from tip to tip.
BIXI e-bikes are a simple and sustainable way to navigate the city and see it for the wondrous place it is. Not to mention, you can get to your destination faster (and much less sweaty).
And if you pay for your BIXI membership with a Tangerine credit card, you could earn 2% cash back when you choose "Transportation" as one of your 2% Money-Back Categories.
How to claim your complimentary BIXI pass
This year, Tangerine has teamed up with BIXI to help Montrealers make this the most epic summer by gifting complimentary monthly passes — that means no unlock fees and rides up to 45 minutes included.
To claim yours, simply go to BIXI.com and use the code TNGSUMMER to activate your monthly pass.
To get started with BIXI, simply log in to your account through the BIXI app, click the "unlock" button on the station map and scan the QR code on the bike. Keep in mind that it's mandatory to wear a helmet when using an e-bike.
Need help with where to go first? This list of Montreal gems and their closest BIXI stations will keep you busy all summer long.
Parc de Dieppe
BIXI Station: #7049 (Parc de Dieppe)
Why You Need To Go: Beautiful views of the St-Laurent and Old Port make this park an IG-worthy hang spot in summer. During the day, the area is filled with picnickers and cyclists and, at night, the occasional waterfront concert or fireworks show.
While on the peninsula, take your BIXI e-bike to explore the fascinating architecture of Habitat 67. Time your visit just right, and you'll catch a stunning sunset too.
Île des Sœurs
BIXI Station: #6016 (Jacques-Le Ber / de la Pointe Nord)
Why You Need To Go: Île des Sœurs, aka Nuns' Island, was home to the nuns of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame right up until the 1950s – which is how it got its name.
These days, you can cycle to Île des Sœurs from Verdun, Pointe-Saint-Charles or Brossard. Cycle paths connect the 13 or so parks on the island for a perfect leafy tour of this tucked-away Montreal treasure.
The cemeteries on Mont-Royal
BIXI Station: #6306, Métro Édouard-Montpetit (du Mont-Royal / Vincent-d'Indy)
Why You Need To Go: You might not immediately think of a cemetery on a tour of Montreal, but this city has some fascinating spots to visit and your e-bike will make short work of Mont-Royal's winding slopes.
Among the lush greenery, you'll find Leonard Cohen buried in the Shaar Hashomayim Congregation Cemetery on the north side of the mountain. Further, you can find the crypt of brewing tycoon John Molson among other notable figures in Mount Royal Cemetery.
Marché Atwater & the Lachine Canal
BIXI Station: #6406 (Marché Atwater)
Why You Need To Go: When you have an electric BIXI, hitting these two icons in one day is a total cruise. Summer at Marché Atwater is heaven for foodies who can sample all sorts of cuisine at the seasonal Pôle des saveurs.
After you've had your fill, take a leisurely cycle along the Lachine Canal. A beloved circuit in the city, this easy route boasts water on one side and bountiful green spaces on the other where you can hop off and cloud watch at your leisure.
La Petite Boutique
BIXI Station: #6728 (d'Outremont / Ogilvy)
Why You Need To Go: La Petite Boutique, aka The Little Shop, is a treasure trove for big-time thrifters. Established by theatre-and-film-lover Ann Silverstone, the store has continued her tradition of collecting stories about all her customers via its Instagram.
Located at 1002 Avenue Ogilvy, this quaint store has everything a vintage lover desires —from fashion and home decor to trinkets, art and more.
Parc Morgan
BIXI Station: #6700 (Letourneux / Ste-Catherine)
Why You Need To Go: Hochelaga is notoriously tough to get to on public transit, but with a blue BIXI at your command, you can be at the charming-yet-underrated Parc Morgan in no time.
The best part is you have two options to help beat the heat in this corner of Montreal: Head to a bar on Sainte-Catherine for a cool drink or hit up the splash pad to feel like a kid again — or both!
Promenade Wellington
BIXI Station: #7144 (Wellington / Hickson)
Why You Need To Go: Named the coolest street in the world by Time Out in 2022, Vedun's "Wellington" is home to dozens of uniquely fun restaurants and bars just minutes from the Saint-Laurent.
During summer, rue Wellington is closed to cars, so you can cruise the width of the road as you search for something delicious to eat. From the Cambodian noodle bar Ketiw to vegetarian fave Falafel Yoni as well as more bars than you can count — you'll have plenty to choose from.
The season has a way of passing by in the blink of an eye. So make the most of all it has to offer by exploring the city on a BIXI e-bike.
The season has a way of passing by in the blink of an eye. So make the most of all it has to offer by exploring the city on a BIXI e-bike.

Happy pedaling!

