The CRA Is Hiring Auditors & The Job Pays Almost $110,000 A Year
A high school degree and experience are all you need! 💸
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is currently recruiting candidates to fill the role of an internal audit project leader in various locations across Canada, and the position pays nearly $110,000 a year.
The CRA is looking for "talented and motivated people to join a high-performance team," where you will lead, conduct and report internal audit and consulting services for the Commissioner, Board of Management and senior management of the federal department.
The role pays a salary of $95,995 to $108,042 depending on your qualifications.
In order to be eligible, candidates must be Canadian citizens living in Canada. You must also have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution or a secondary school diploma with an acceptable combination of training and experience related to independent internal audits, reviews or studies.
Experience in conducting independent internal audits including planning, examining and reporting findings to senior execs is required. Additionally, experience preparing internal audit products and preparing presentations related to internal audits is preferred.
Candidates must undergo a reliability and security background check and be willing to travel and work overtime.
There are various linguistic requirements for this CRA position including English essential, Bilingual imperative BBB/BBB and Bilingual imperative CBC/CBC, per the job listing.
The CRA states that the pool established for this staffing process may also be used to fill similar positions as well, so if this isn't a right fit, you may be able to score a position elsewhere. The deadline to apply for the role of an internal audit project leader is August 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
