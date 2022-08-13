Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
canada post

Canada Post Is Hiring Right Now & You Can Earn Over $22/Hour

No university degree is needed.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Canada Post delivery van.

Canada Post delivery van.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Canada Post is currently looking to fill an array of positions across Canada right now with a handful of posts available in Montreal and Quebec City. The roles available include postal clerk, mail service courier, and a letter carrier, to name a few, which pay between $18.89 and $22.24 an hour.

All of the current jobs available pay more than Quebec's minimum wage, and all posts don't require a university or college degree to be eligible.

So, if you've been on the hunt for a job recently and wish to work for the primary postal operator in Canada, then here are four jobs to look out for.

Mail Service Courier

Salary: $22.24 an hour

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Candidates must be able to load and unload postal vehicles while keeping mail and Canada Post property safe and secure at all times. The job will require candidates to collect, sort and deliver mail and operate portable communication devices. A valid Class 3/D driver's license (or higher) is required — as is a safe driving record for at least three years.

Candidates must be physically able to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and be available to work on short notice. Experience in customer service and as a professional driver in commercial delivery are not required but are certainly an asset. There are currently three vacancies for this position and the deadline to apply is August 31, 2022.

Apply here

On Call Postal Clerk

Salary: $22.24 an hour

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Candidates who are able and willing to operate and shuttle corporate vehicles, and material handling equipment and receive and accept mail items. You will also be required to sort, scan and sequence and batch mail items. Candidates must be able to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and perform other postal clerk duties as required.

No experience is necessary for this position. However, experience working in a production environment is an asset. There are currently 50 vacancies available and the deadline to apply for this role is September 4, 2022.

Apply here

Letter Carrier

Salary: $22.24 an hour

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Candidates who are able and willing to load and drive a Canada Post postal vehicle. The role responsibilities include spending most of your day outside delivering mail and packages by foot or by vehicle to customers. A valid Class 5 or Class G driver's license with a safe driving record for at least three years is required.

Applicants must be able to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and carry items weighing up to 35 pounds regularly throughout the day. Experience in customer service and making delivering or working as a driver is an asset. There are currently 25 vacancies open for this position and the deadline to apply is August 26, 2022.

Apply here

Volume Counter

Salary: $18.89

Location: Quebec, QC

Who Should Apply: Candidates who are able and willing to assist in preparing offices for a volume count, counting letter mail and oversized mail in letter carrier cases and completing letter carrier route sampling forms. Further job responsibilities include weighing mail for letter carrier delivery and assisting with analysis.

A Grade 10 or Secondary 4 degree is required and candidates must be able to read, write and communicate clearly and effectively. You must be able to lift up to 50 pounds and work a minimum of 3 hours between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to noon. There are six vacancies open for this role and the deadline to apply is August 21, 2022.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...