Canada Post Is Hiring Right Now & You Can Earn Over $22/Hour
No university degree is needed.
Canada Post is currently looking to fill an array of positions across Canada right now with a handful of posts available in Montreal and Quebec City. The roles available include postal clerk, mail service courier, and a letter carrier, to name a few, which pay between $18.89 and $22.24 an hour.
All of the current jobs available pay more than Quebec's minimum wage, and all posts don't require a university or college degree to be eligible.
So, if you've been on the hunt for a job recently and wish to work for the primary postal operator in Canada, then here are four jobs to look out for.
Mail Service Courier
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Candidates must be able to load and unload postal vehicles while keeping mail and Canada Post property safe and secure at all times. The job will require candidates to collect, sort and deliver mail and operate portable communication devices. A valid Class 3/D driver's license (or higher) is required — as is a safe driving record for at least three years.
Candidates must be physically able to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and be available to work on short notice. Experience in customer service and as a professional driver in commercial delivery are not required but are certainly an asset. There are currently three vacancies for this position and the deadline to apply is August 31, 2022.
On Call Postal Clerk
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Candidates who are able and willing to operate and shuttle corporate vehicles, and material handling equipment and receive and accept mail items. You will also be required to sort, scan and sequence and batch mail items. Candidates must be able to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and perform other postal clerk duties as required.
No experience is necessary for this position. However, experience working in a production environment is an asset. There are currently 50 vacancies available and the deadline to apply for this role is September 4, 2022.
Letter Carrier
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Candidates who are able and willing to load and drive a Canada Post postal vehicle. The role responsibilities include spending most of your day outside delivering mail and packages by foot or by vehicle to customers. A valid Class 5 or Class G driver's license with a safe driving record for at least three years is required.
Applicants must be able to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and carry items weighing up to 35 pounds regularly throughout the day. Experience in customer service and making delivering or working as a driver is an asset. There are currently 25 vacancies open for this position and the deadline to apply is August 26, 2022.
Volume Counter
Salary: $18.89
Location: Quebec, QC
Who Should Apply: Candidates who are able and willing to assist in preparing offices for a volume count, counting letter mail and oversized mail in letter carrier cases and completing letter carrier route sampling forms. Further job responsibilities include weighing mail for letter carrier delivery and assisting with analysis.
A Grade 10 or Secondary 4 degree is required and candidates must be able to read, write and communicate clearly and effectively. You must be able to lift up to 50 pounds and work a minimum of 3 hours between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to noon. There are six vacancies open for this role and the deadline to apply is August 21, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.