7 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That All Pay Over $100,000
Some roles even pay over $200,000 a year.
The Government of Canada is currently looking to fill various roles in Montreal, all of which pay well over $100,000 a year. Pretty sweet, right?
With positions available in several departments including Financial Institutions Canada, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and National Research Council Canada, to name a few, you can score a seriously good job and receive a seriously good salary, too.
Not only do these seven positions pay over $100,000 but a couple actually pay over $200,000! All roles require specific qualifications including language requirements, post-secondary education and significant experience. So, if you've got what the federal government is looking for, then apply away.
Chief Of Staff
Salary: $147,900 to $184,700
Department: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Job Description: Per the job listing, the Chief of Staff leads and oversees the sector’s Central Operations Team (COT) which acts as the key point of contact for strategic priorities and manages operational activities, to enable the Policy, Innovations, and Stakeholder Affairs (PISA) to better focus on core work.
Candidates must have a degree from a post-secondary institution or an acceptable combination of education, experience and training. Experience in providing strategic advice, recommendations, and briefings to senior level officials (ADM and above) on complex matters and establishing and maintaining effective working relationships and collaborating with various internal and external stakeholders is essential. The deadline to apply for this role is August 26, 2022.
Bilingual Senior Manager, Policy
Salary: $117,034 to $146,293
Department: Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation
Job Description: As the senior manager, you will lead a team of subject matter experts that are responsible for all Multi Unit housing products and policies. Additionally, candidates can expect to provide expert guidance and advice as well as clarifications to senior management, the Director, colleagues and other internal and external stakeholders relating to Multi-Unit products and policies.
An undergraduate degree in fields such as business, economics, finance or maths is required. Applicants should also have a solid knowledge of Canada's housing finance system, and mortgage insurance and have a minimum of ten years of prior relevant experience and five years of supervisory experience. The deadline to apply for this role is August 28, 2022.
Director General, Aerospace
Salary: $167,226 to $200,563
Department: National Research Council Canada
Job Description: The Director General will provide inspirational leadership to the scientific and technical staff and will help set the direction of research as aligned with the strategy. Applicants must have a Ph.D. or equivalent degree in engineering, science or a related field from a recognized university.
Significant experience conducting original research in a field related to the position and ideally recognition as a global leader in their domain of expertise and supervising and developing staff in multidisciplinary teams, ideally in a matrix environment of projects and programs is essential. The deadline to apply for this job is September 2, 2022.
Bilingual Senior Manager, Social Policy
Salary: $117,034 to $146,293
Department: Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation
Job Description: The bilingual senior manager of social policy will be required to lead and manage the development of recommendations for government actions and investments to address housing needs, also ensuring that policies and programs are informed by people with lived expertise. Candidates must also be able to Identify and assess actions and consider external recommendations to support the Government of Canada’s commitment to a human rights-based approach to housing and to further progressive realization of a right to adequate housing.
An undergraduate degree in public administration, political science, economics or other social sciences is necessary. In order to be considered, candidates must also possess a minimum of ten years of experience using research and analytical techniques to provide advice to senior officials. The deadline to apply for this position is September 6, 2022.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $121,836 to $154,590
Department: Indigenous Services Canada
Job Description: Indigenous Services Canada is looking for a nurse practitioner who can deliver comprehensive primary health care services to clients at every stage of life that may include autonomous diagnosis and illness treatment, ordering and interpreting tests, prescribing medications and performing minor medical procedures.
Rotation schedules for Quebec roles are 16 days on and 12 days off. The minimum experience requirement for this position is two years of independent clinical experience as a Registered Nurse (within the last five years). The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
Business Development Officer
Salary: $105,785 to $148,657.
Department: National Research Council Canada
Job Description: As the business development officer, you will be required to provide strategic guidance, senior-level stakeholder engagement expertise, intellectual property management and licensing complex agreement negotiation, and sales & marketing advice. Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree, preferably in engineering, science or business administration and a Master's in the same fields would be an asset.
Applicants must also have significant and recent experience in developing business strategies and managing relationships with diverse academic, government and industry stakeholders in materials characterization, biomedicine, sensor systems and/or technology development and experience in creating and developing opportunities for collaborative advancement of technology from bench-scale to prototype.
Manager, Field Medical Services
Salary: $168,717 to $212,134
Department: Veteran Affairs Canada
Job Description: Per the job listing, the field medical services manager is responsible for a team of Senior Area Medical Officers spread across the country who provide services to clients of Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), including the completion of Pension Medical Exams for disability assessment purposes. Candidates must have a degree from a recognized school of medicine.
Significant experience in the practice of medicine is necessary for this role, as is working in a team setting and working with specific software programs. The deadline to apply is September 1, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.