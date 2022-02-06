Trending Topics

The Mayor Of Longueuil Asked South Shore Residents To Shorten Their Showers For 2 Weeks

"We must all do our part to protect our water, our most precious collective resource."

Staff Writer
@cathfournierqc | Instagram, Martinmark | Dreamstime

For anyone living on Montreal's South Shore, the mayor of Longueuil, Catherine Fournier, has a challenge for you for the upcoming two weeks: reduce your water consumption.

In a Facebook video on Friday, February 4, Fournier addressed the residents of her city, and those of Brossard, Boucherville and Saint-Lambert, asking for their cooperation during an upcoming project.



The video's caption explained that over the next two weeks, the South Shore water treatment plant on Île Charron is being renovated.

"From February 7 to 21, City of Longueuil crews will be carrying out major work at the Centre d'épuration Rive-Sud, the wastewater treatment plant for our four cities, whose infrastructure has reached the end of its useful life after 30 years of service."

The mayor is asking that during this time, residents of these four cities do "their part to minimize the risk of overflows to the river by using as little water as possible (showering, bathing, dishwashing, washing, flushing the toilet, etc.) in order to help reduce the amount of wastewater that has to pass through the treatment plant."

So, you're being asked to reduce your water use as much as possible over the next 14 days.

Fournier also reminded residents why this challenge is worth doing. "We must all do our part to protect our water, our most precious collective resource."

No need to worry about your drinking water during this time, though. We're told that the quality of drinking water will not be affected by this work.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

