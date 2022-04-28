Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The Quebec Mask Mandate Might End May 14 — But The Public Health Boss Wouldn't Commit

Officials won't confirm until next week.

Interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau at a press conference. Right: Sign reminding store customers to wear a mask.

The Quebec mask mandate is projected to end in most enclosed public spaces on May 14, Interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said at a Thursday press conference.

He cautioned, however, that officials would not confirm an end date for face-covering rules until next week when, he said, they would have a better sense of the direction of the COVID-19 situation as the sixth wave winds down.

It will have been almost two years since the mask mandate took effect.

The latest projections from the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) show new COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing to "about 150 per day" in the next two weeks, down from 181 on April 27.

