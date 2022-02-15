Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 quebec

The SAQ, SQDC & Big Stores Are Ditching The Quebec Vaccine Passport As Of Wednesday

This is just the beginning.

Senior Editor
The SAQ, SQDC & Big Stores Are Ditching The Quebec Vaccine Passport As Of Wednesday
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the beginning of the end of the Quebec vaccine passport. As of Wednesday, February 16, the provincial cannabis and liquor stores, the SQDC and SAQ, will no longer ask customers to present proof of vaccination.

Stores with areas of more than 1,500 square metres, which have required the vaccine passport since January 24, will also drop the measure.

February 16 marks the first step in what Dubé called the gradual lifting of the vaccine passport. As of February 21, places of worship and funerals will no longer require it.

The vaccine passport system will come to a complete end on March 14.

It will still be required for international travel.

The health minister called the passport an "important tool in our arsenal against the pandemic," saying it helped the province avoid the kind of "general lockdown" that defined the first waves of the pandemic.

But he said the measure was "less and less necessary" as the COVID-19 situation improves and officials begin underlining the importance of learning to "live with the virus."

The end of the vaccine passport system lines up with the date that Premier François Legault previously said would mark the return to a "more normal life."

Quebec follows Alberta and Ontario in abandoning its proof of vaccination requirement for many activities and public spaces. Alberta dropped what it called the Restrictions Exemption Program as of February 9. Ontario's proof of vaccination requirement will end on March 1.

As of February 14, a total of 2,052 Quebec hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, a decrease of 43 from the previous day.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19 quebec

Don't Toss Your Quebec Vaccine Passport Just Yet, You Might Still Need It

Don't delete the VaxiCode app just yet!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On February 15, Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau held a press conference to announce the end of Quebec's vaccine passport. However, the passport is still here to stay under certain criteria.

The vaccine passport first came into effect throughout Quebec on September 1, 2021, and will officially be suspended for big stores, the SAQ and SQDC as of February 16.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Will Completely Lift The Vaccine Passport By Mid-March

That means no more needing to search for your ID all the time.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

The Government of Quebec just dropped another major news bomb. On February 15, Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau held a press conference to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in Quebec, announcing that the end of Quebec's vaccine passport is on its way.

According to Dubé, public health recommended a "gradual retreat" of the use of the vaccine passport in Quebec from now until March 14.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

Dubé Is Holding A Press Conference On Tuesday & It Could Be About The Vaccine Passport

Get your popcorn ready for this afternoon's press conference.

@christian.dube.sante | Instagram

The news in Quebec just keeps on coming. On today's agenda, we've got a press conference with the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, and the National Director of Public Health, Luc Boileau, coming up where Quebec's current COVID-19 status will be discussed.

According to various sources, the government could be announcing a plan to ditch the vaccine passport, as part of Quebec's reopening plan, during Tuesday's press conference.

Keep ReadingShow less

Millennials & Gen Z Think 2022 Is Going To Suck, A Study Finds

They aren't optimistic about the future.

Ryunosuke Kikuno | Unsplash

In the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, pessimism is high and confidence in the powers that be is low, according to polling firm Leger.

Every year, Leger produces a Youth Study — and while the results of the study are aimed mainly at businesses and corporations, it can still tell us a lot about where millennials' and Gen Zs' heads are at right now. The study polled 3,515 Canadians and Americans, ages 15 to 39.

Keep ReadingShow less