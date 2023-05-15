The Weeknd Is Taking Steps To Shed His Famous Alias
The Canadian artist just changed his name on Instagram.
In a surprise move that has fans buzzing, Canadian superstar and Grammy-winning artist, The Weeknd, has officially changed his name back to Abel Tesfaye on Instagram. The social media update comes following hints about a personal and artistic milestone for the enigmatic singer.
Known by his stage name The Weeknd since 2010, Abel Tesfaye skyrocketed to international fame with his distinctive blend of pop and R&B. His moniker became synonymous with his chart-topping hits, including "Blinding Lights," "Can't Feel My Face" and "Starboy." However, it seems that the artist has decided to reconnect with his roots and shed the alter ego that propelled him to stardom.
"I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd," he told W Magazine in a candid interview on May 8. "But I still want to kill The Weeknd," he said.
Fans and industry insiders have been quick to react to the news, expressing their support and curiosity about the potential artistic implications of the change. Speculation about what the move means for his future music releases and creative direction has been rampant, fueling excitement and anticipation among his devoted fan base.
"Just for the record, I love The Weeknd, but I like Abel too," one fan commented.
The multi-talented artist is set to co-write, executive produce and star in the highly anticipated HBO television drama series, The Idol, which drops on June 4. Joining forces with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Tesfaye is diving into a new chapter of his career. The series promises to explore compelling narratives within the music industry, including themes around fame, ambition and the human condition.
It remains to be seen how Tesfaye will transition his artistic prowess from the music stage to the silver screen.