Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak Just Dropped Hot New Single "Twin Flame"
It's their first collaboration since 2016. 🔥
Montreal legend Kaytranada has teamed up with famed American rapper Anderson .Paak to release their first collab tune in six years. The track, "Twin Flame," dropped on August 2 with a signature Kaytranada funky bassline and smooth lyrics by .Paak, along with a music video that features both artists performing on a hanging stage above a group of dancers.
In the black and white music vid, .Paak sings into a chain-suspended microphone, while Kaytranada mixes in the background. Flame auras erupt from both artists wearing exaggerated outfits as they sing about a hyper-independent "goddess," until sprinklers go off and soak the people dancing below them.
Anderson .Paak self-directed the industrial-themed music video, which he teased late last month.
.Paak's lyrics mesh well with Kaytranada's smooth beats in this tune, just like in "Glowed Up," the last song the two artists put out together in 2016.
You can catch Kaytranada opening for the Weeknd during the Canadian stops on his After Hours til Dawn Tour in late August and September.