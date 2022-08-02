Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
kaytranada

Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak Just Dropped Hot New Single "Twin Flame"

It's their first collaboration since 2016. 🔥

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Anderson .Paak sings into a suspended microphone, while Kaytranada mixes in the background.

Anderson .Paak sings into a suspended microphone, while Kaytranada mixes in the background.

Kaytranada | YouTube

Montreal legend Kaytranada has teamed up with famed American rapper Anderson .Paak to release their first collab tune in six years. The track, "Twin Flame," dropped on August 2 with a signature Kaytranada funky bassline and smooth lyrics by .Paak, along with a music video that features both artists performing on a hanging stage above a group of dancers.

In the black and white music vid, .Paak sings into a chain-suspended microphone, while Kaytranada mixes in the background. Flame auras erupt from both artists wearing exaggerated outfits as they sing about a hyper-independent "goddess," until sprinklers go off and soak the people dancing below them.

Anderson .Paak self-directed the industrial-themed music video, which he teased late last month.

.Paak's lyrics mesh well with Kaytranada's smooth beats in this tune, just like in "Glowed Up," the last song the two artists put out together in 2016.

You can catch Kaytranada opening for the Weeknd during the Canadian stops on his After Hours til Dawn Tour in late August and September.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...