Lizzo Will Return To Montreal This June To Make Up For Cancelled Concert
It's 'About Damn Time'!
Lizzo was set to perform in Montreal on May 4, 2023, however, only hours before the show was expected to start, Lizzo canceled due to unforeseen health concerns.
The singer, who headlined the recent New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and attended the Met Gala days before her tour date in Montreal, came down with what she believed to be the flu.
"Hi, Montreal. I had a sore throat last night and a headache and I went to bed and I woke up this morning and it was worse. My body is weak and I have chills and my head hurts," Lizzo said in a video shared on her Instagram.
Luckily for ticket holders, you don't have to wait too long to see the "About Damn Time" singer as she'll be returning to Montreal's Bell Centre on June 11. "Please note that the show of Lizzo, originally scheduled to take place on May 4th, 2023 at the Bell Centre, will now be presented on Sunday, June 11, 2023," Evenko said in an email.
If you had tickets for the May show, keep 'em as they will be valid for the new date.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.