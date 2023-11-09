Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
Advertisement Content

This Iconic Montreal Steakhouse Is Back And Better Than Ever

A timeless culinary experience

This Iconic Montreal Steakhouse Is Back And Better Than Ever
Courtesy of Karolina Jez

The iconic Méchant Boeuf has been a staple in Old Montreal, and now they're back with a fresh look and an even fresher menu for a nostalgically memorable dining experience. As you explore their new website, you'll notice fresh colours and a modern logo that adds a contemporary twist to their timeless charm.

Méchant Boeuf has always been known for their mouthwatering steaks, but the new menu takes it up a notch with prime-quality butcher cuts, including 60-day Certified Angus dry-aged beef and delectable seafood dishes. Their robust drink menu offers a variety of options for wine enthusiasts and those seeking a refreshing cocktail to elevate their dining experience.

For 20 years, Méchant Boeuf has defined exceptional dining in Old Montreal. Their attentive and knowledgeable staff ensures a one-of-a-kind experience that is cherished by locals and visitors alike.

Méchant Boeuf

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 124 Saint-Paul St W, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Whether it's a special occasion or a casual night out, Méchant Boeuf sets the gold standard for dining. Plus, their fresh new look and user-friendly website make reservations a breeze. Get ready for a culinary adventure you don't want to miss!

Experience it for yourself

Get the best of Montreal right in your inbox, daily. .

Loading...