This Iconic Montreal Steakhouse Is Back And Better Than Ever
A timeless culinary experience
The iconic Méchant Boeuf has been a staple in Old Montreal, and now they're back with a fresh look and an even fresher menu for a nostalgically memorable dining experience. As you explore their new website, you'll notice fresh colours and a modern logo that adds a contemporary twist to their timeless charm.
Méchant Boeuf has always been known for their mouthwatering steaks, but the new menu takes it up a notch with prime-quality butcher cuts, including 60-day Certified Angus dry-aged beef and delectable seafood dishes. Their robust drink menu offers a variety of options for wine enthusiasts and those seeking a refreshing cocktail to elevate their dining experience.
For 20 years, Méchant Boeuf has defined exceptional dining in Old Montreal. Their attentive and knowledgeable staff ensures a one-of-a-kind experience that is cherished by locals and visitors alike.
Méchant Boeuf
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 124 Saint-Paul St W, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whether it's a special occasion or a casual night out, Méchant Boeuf sets the gold standard for dining. Plus, their fresh new look and user-friendly website make reservations a breeze. Get ready for a culinary adventure you don't want to miss!