Montreal Is Getting A New Vegan Poké Restaurant From The Mastermind Behind Sushi Momo
Chef Christian Ventura has done it again.
Montreal…meet Nofish. The latest vegan restaurant by Montreal chef Christian Ventura.
With a vegan restaurant empire across Montreal, with eateries such as Sushi Momo, Bloom, Bvrger and LOV, Chef Ventura has proven himself as the master of vegan foods yet again.
Nofish is set to open its doors on November 20, 2023, on boulevard Saint-Laurent in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. The restaurant will serve primarily as a takeaway spot and has partnered with Uber Eats to create the first ever 100% virtual brand of Chef Ventura's. For those who want to grab a quick bite on-site, Nofish does offer limited seating inside.
The interior of Montreal's newest vegan poké bowl restaurant: Nofish. Courtesy of Nofish.
While the key ingredient in a traditional poké bowl includes salmon, tuna or a variety of raw fish, Chef Ventura is creating fish-less poké bowls so guests can enjoy a wide range of flavours and textures, including the faux salmon made up of konjac and beet juice.
Chef Ventura kept the Nofish menu simple with a total of seven pokés that embody the planet-friendly lifestyle without compromising on taste. A few standout poké bowls include the "Le Classic" ($19.50) made up of sushi rice, faux spicy salmon, avocado, mango, cucumber, furikake, tempura, teriyaki sauce, fried onions and fukujin zouke.
The "Nikkei" ($21.50) also sounds like a delectable option made up of sushi rice, marinated faux salmon, shishito, avocado, red onion, edamame, coriander, cucumber and a miso-aji sauce.
Two vegan poké bowls from Nofish in Montreal. Courtesy of Nofish.
"I wanted to offer Montrealers poké bowls like they'd never tasted before! With Nofish, we offer a pared-down menu with dishes that are bursting with flavors, but perfect for everyday meals. It's another way for me to make vegan cooking accessible and fun for everyone," said Christian Ventura
For those looking for an even more elevated poké experience, the "La Dolce Vita" ($21.50) seems like a promising option. Made up of sushi rice, heirloom tomatoes, vegan halloumi cheese, eggplant, ricotta and basil sauce, avocado, arugula, and a balsamic cream, this poké won't disappoint.
The menu also includes a miso soup appetizer, Asian desserts and many beverages, too.
Bon appétit!
Nofish
When: Opens November 20, 2023 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
Where: 3723A boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC